Wednesday, January 11, 2023Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple to give Dynamic Island to all iPhone 15 models, iPhone 16 Pro to get under-display camera and FaceID

Dynamic Island was one of the biggest features in the iPhone 14 Pro series and was reserved for the flagship devices. For the iPhone 15 series, Apple will be giving the feature to all devices including the vanilla iPhone 15, as well as the iPhone 15 Max.


Mehul Reuben DasJan 11, 2023 13:47:19 IST

One of the most talked about features of the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max had to be the newly designed notch or the Dynamic Island. There is a very good chance that the feature will get copied by a bunch of smartphones, at least until under-the-display cameras become mainstream. It seems that Apple will be bringing the feature to all of the devices in the upcoming iPhone 15 devices.

Apple to give Dynamic Island to all iPhone 15 models, iPhone 16 Pro to get under-display camera and FaceID

Dynamic Island was one of the biggest features in the iPhone 14 Pro series and was reserved for the flagship devices. For the iPhone 15 series, Apple will be giving the feature to all devices including the vanilla iPhone 15, as well as the iPhone 15 Max. Image Credit: Apple

According to a new report from a South Korean publication The Elec, Apple is preparing to expand the Dynamic Island pill-shaped cutout from the iPhone 14 Pro series to all iPhone 15 models and will feature the pill-shaped cutout in non-Pro iPhone 15 and 15 Plus.

Apple has already placed several orders to its component suppliers including Samsung Display which in turn ordered equipment worth KRW 24.1 billion ($19.3 million) from fellow South Korean company Philoptics. This might be the last order that Apple places an order with Samsung Displays. The order is reportedly for etching equipment used for the production of Dynamic Island displays. For the time being though, Samsung Display is expected to contract more companies in the future to help manage the increased Dynamic Island display demand from Apple. In other news, Apple has decided to cut ties with its technology partners like Samsung and LG, and other third-party components manufacturers.

The South Korean tech publication also revealed that Apple may finally develop an under-the-display camera and FaceID, and may start using it for the iPhone 14 Pro and the larger iPhone 16 Pro Max. Apple has kept the development of their under-the-display components under wraps for quite some time now. 

Older rumours suggested Samsung Display may partner with OTI Lumionics which is developing a new generation of UD cameras with proprietary organic cathode patterning material for optimal clarity above the camera and sensors. These rumours speculated that we might see the UD Face ID solution on the iPhone 15 Pro series though that seems unlikely

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

God of War Ragnarok Review

God of War Ragnarok Review

A Game Failed by its Developers : Overwatch 2

A Game Failed by its Developers : Overwatch 2

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Apple

Apple to speed up iPhone 15 production in India, starts testing manufacturing capabilities alongside China

Jan 11, 2023
Apple to speed up iPhone 15 production in India, starts testing manufacturing capabilities alongside China
Apple plans on launching brick-and-mortar stores in India soon, starts hiring workers to staff shops

Apple

Apple plans on launching brick-and-mortar stores in India soon, starts hiring workers to staff shops

Jan 09, 2023
Apple ordered to pay $98 million in back taxes to Japan, set to be fined for improper declarations

Apple

Apple ordered to pay $98 million in back taxes to Japan, set to be fined for improper declarations

Dec 27, 2022
Apple to start making its own displays for iPhones and Apple Watch, will ditch partners like Samsung

Apple

Apple to start making its own displays for iPhones and Apple Watch, will ditch partners like Samsung

Jan 11, 2023
Apple's Chinese arm under serious threat as production may get disrupted for months because of COVID

Apple

Apple's Chinese arm under serious threat as production may get disrupted for months because of COVID

Dec 28, 2022
Apple is planning to launch ‘AirPods Lite’ to apparently take on cheaper wireless earbuds

Apple

Apple is planning to launch ‘AirPods Lite’ to apparently take on cheaper wireless earbuds

Jan 03, 2023

science

Watch: NASA shares images of the ‘Winter Wonderland’ Mars becomes as temperatures dip 123 degrees below zero

NASA

Watch: NASA shares images of the ‘Winter Wonderland’ Mars becomes as temperatures dip 123 degrees below zero

Dec 28, 2022
Elon Musk's Neuralink: Two neurosurgeons weigh in on the feasibility of Musk's brain implant and its potential

Neuralink

Elon Musk's Neuralink: Two neurosurgeons weigh in on the feasibility of Musk's brain implant and its potential

Dec 05, 2022
What is Neurotechnology and Brain-Computer Interface, the tech that Elon Musk’s Neuralink uses?

Neuralink

What is Neurotechnology and Brain-Computer Interface, the tech that Elon Musk’s Neuralink uses?

Dec 01, 2022
SpaceX inches closer to an orbital launch attempt,  test-fires its Super Heavy rocket for its longest duration

SpaceX

SpaceX inches closer to an orbital launch attempt,  test-fires its Super Heavy rocket for its longest duration

Nov 30, 2022