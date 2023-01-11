Mehul Reuben Das

One of the most talked about features of the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max had to be the newly designed notch or the Dynamic Island. There is a very good chance that the feature will get copied by a bunch of smartphones, at least until under-the-display cameras become mainstream. It seems that Apple will be bringing the feature to all of the devices in the upcoming iPhone 15 devices.

According to a new report from a South Korean publication The Elec, Apple is preparing to expand the Dynamic Island pill-shaped cutout from the iPhone 14 Pro series to all iPhone 15 models and will feature the pill-shaped cutout in non-Pro iPhone 15 and 15 Plus.

Apple has already placed several orders to its component suppliers including Samsung Display which in turn ordered equipment worth KRW 24.1 billion ($19.3 million) from fellow South Korean company Philoptics. This might be the last order that Apple places an order with Samsung Displays. The order is reportedly for etching equipment used for the production of Dynamic Island displays. For the time being though, Samsung Display is expected to contract more companies in the future to help manage the increased Dynamic Island display demand from Apple. In other news, Apple has decided to cut ties with its technology partners like Samsung and LG, and other third-party components manufacturers.

The South Korean tech publication also revealed that Apple may finally develop an under-the-display camera and FaceID, and may start using it for the iPhone 14 Pro and the larger iPhone 16 Pro Max. Apple has kept the development of their under-the-display components under wraps for quite some time now.

Older rumours suggested Samsung Display may partner with OTI Lumionics which is developing a new generation of UD cameras with proprietary organic cathode patterning material for optimal clarity above the camera and sensors. These rumours speculated that we might see the UD Face ID solution on the iPhone 15 Pro series though that seems unlikely