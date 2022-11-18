Friday, November 18, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

USB-C on iPhone 15: Only the iPhone 15 Pro models will get fast USB-C data transfers

Apple’s plan to switch to USB-C is moving ahead as expected. While all the upcoming iPhone 15 will get the Type-C port, only the high-end iPhone 15 Pro and the larger-sized iPhone 15 Pro Ultra/Max will see an improvement in transfer speeds.


FP StaffNov 18, 2022 17:13:36 IST

One of the nuggets changes that users will see in next year’s iPhone 15 lineup is Apple switching from Lightning to USB-C ports for charging. Ming-Chi Kuo, a renowned Apple analyst is now reporting that this will lead to a significant boost in wired transfer speeds for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

USB-C on iPhone 15_ Only the iPhone 15 Pro models will get fast USB-C data transfers

Apple has confirmed that it plans to comply with the new USB-C regulations. But it did not specify whether the iPhone 15 will be the first model to make the switch. Given that the European Union recently voted to pass a resolution for tech companies to use Type-C ports for charging, and that India is all set to adopt the same standard, it is expected that Apple too will be making the switch soon.

Kuo also says that Apple’s plans to switch to USB-C are moving ahead as expected, based on his latest supply chain surveys. However, while the entire lineup, the iPhone 15, iPhone Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, will make the switch to USB-C, only the two high-end devices will see an improvement in transfer speeds.

Kuo says that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will have the same USB 2.0 transfer speeds that we get to see from Lightning Port. This means data transfer speeds will be capped at 480 Mbps. 

Kuo also said. “This spec upgrade and the new trend will drive Apple ecosystem’s demand for high-speed transfer chips and competitors’ imitation (almost all Android phones currently only support USB 2.0), and it’s also conducive to the growth of the high-speed transfer IC design industry.”

This is in accordance with Apple’s strategy to keep some major differences between the Pro and non-Pro models. Kuo also reports that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature “at least USB-C 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3” data transfer speeds. USB-C 3.2 could improve data transfer speeds to as high as 20 Gbps, while Thunderbolt 3 would boost that even further to 40 Gbps.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

USB-C Charging Standard

India to finally adopt USB-C as the standard charging port for all smart devices, 

Nov 17, 2022
India to finally adopt USB-C as the standard charging port for all smart devices, 
India’s largest Apple factory to be set up near Hosur, Bengaluru: Here’s everything you need to know

Apple

India’s largest Apple factory to be set up near Hosur, Bengaluru: Here’s everything you need to know

Nov 17, 2022
Apple and Amazon accused of colluding to artificially jack up iPhone, iPad prices, face lawsuit

Apple

Apple and Amazon accused of colluding to artificially jack up iPhone, iPad prices, face lawsuit

Nov 10, 2022
Apple’s satellite SOS feature to arrive soon on iPhone 14 Series soon, Apple invests about $450 for the tech

Apple

Apple’s satellite SOS feature to arrive soon on iPhone 14 Series soon, Apple invests about $450 for the tech

Nov 14, 2022
How to translate text with camera on your iPad with iPadOS 16

Apple

How to translate text with camera on your iPad with iPadOS 16

Nov 04, 2022
Try out these amazing tricks to capture beautiful images on new iPhone 14

Apple

Try out these amazing tricks to capture beautiful images on new iPhone 14

Nov 04, 2022

science

The last total lunar eclipse for 2022 and the next three years takes place on Tuesday. Here’s how to watch it

Astronomy

The last total lunar eclipse for 2022 and the next three years takes place on Tuesday. Here’s how to watch it

Nov 07, 2022
China plans to send monkeys to the Tiangong space station to study how they reproduce in space

Space Exploration

China plans to send monkeys to the Tiangong space station to study how they reproduce in space

Nov 07, 2022
Last Lunar Eclipse of 2022: Places, timing and everything you need to know

Astronomy

Last Lunar Eclipse of 2022: Places, timing and everything you need to know

Nov 04, 2022
Want to send a parcel to the Moon? A Japanese startup is working to establish a courier service for space

Space Tourism

Want to send a parcel to the Moon? A Japanese startup is working to establish a courier service for space

Nov 02, 2022