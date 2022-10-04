Tuesday, October 04, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. How-To

Dynamic Island: Want to use this cool feature on your Android device? Here's what you can try

A free app called dynamicSpot from the Google Play Store can provide any Android phone with the Dynamic Island feature.


FP TrendingOct 04, 2022 16:55:28 IST

People all over the world are thinking of acquiring the iPhone 14 Pro series for the dynamic Island feature, which has significantly changed the global smartphone industry. The feature transforms the display’s pill-shaped cutout notch into a notification bar that you can utilise to manage apps and system settings. The notch has received a lot of criticism in the past, but “Dynamic Island” appears to have significantly mitigated that complaint.

Dynamic Island_ Want to use this cool feature on your Android device_ Here's what you can try

However, the cost is always a factor to consider when purchasing an iPhone. There can be many reasons why an Android user would not want to move to an iPhone, aside from cost. Many Android users can’t help but feel they’re missing out on something now that this new feature is making headlines and creating quite a stir. Given that “Dynamic Island” is really a little bit of software, it didn’t take long for app creators to create a solution akin to it for Android devices.

A free app called dynamicSpot from the Google Play Store can provide any Android phone with a notch or pill-shaped cutout. The setup for the programme will take some time, but after you’re done, you’ll have your very own Dynamic Island, complete with app support for the applications you choose and multitasking support for when you have several tasks running simultaneously.

Steps to use Dynamicspot:

  • You can find a free version of the DynamicSpot app on the Google Play Store. Download and install the app by searching for “dynamicspot” in the Play Store.
  • When you first install the programme, click the bottom-right ‘Next’ button to go to the permissions page.
  • Tap on each component to grant the app access to display notifications from particular apps, view incoming notifications, and more on the top of the screen.
  • When you’re finished granting access, click “Done” at the bottom of the screen.
  • From the home page, select Popup settings > Dimensions. Slide the three sliders until the pill is properly aligned with the notch or pill on your phone.
  • Check out the additional settings as well, which allow you to customise things like how the island responds when you tap outside of it and additional bubbles for multitasking.

Notably, for advanced features like setting the single tap and long press actions as well as for putting the island on the lock screen, you will require the Pro edition of the app, which costs Rs 99.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

BGMI Ban REAL Reason: Govt Officials Say It's A BIG Cyber Threat To India

BGMI Ban REAL Reason: Govt Officials Say It's A BIG Cyber Threat To India

The Mobile Games Tier List (very official)

The Mobile Games Tier List (very official)


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Apple

Want to transfer your data to new iPhone 14 without losing anything? Follow these steps

Sep 19, 2022
Want to transfer your data to new iPhone 14 without losing anything? Follow these steps
iPhone 14 is the most repairable iPhone Apple has made in years, shows teardown video

Apple

iPhone 14 is the most repairable iPhone Apple has made in years, shows teardown video

Sep 20, 2022
Apple starts manufacturing iPhone 14 in India: Will this make it cheaper?

NewsTracker

Apple starts manufacturing iPhone 14 in India: Will this make it cheaper?

Sep 26, 2022
Apple starts manufacturing the iPhone 14 in India at Foxconn's Tamil Nadu facility

Apple

Apple starts manufacturing the iPhone 14 in India at Foxconn's Tamil Nadu facility

Sep 26, 2022
Want to turn off the always-on display in iPhone 14 Pro & iPhone 14 Pro Max? Learn details here

Apple

Want to turn off the always-on display in iPhone 14 Pro & iPhone 14 Pro Max? Learn details here

Sep 20, 2022
Apple to resolve iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max camera shake issue by next week; details here

Apple

Apple to resolve iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max camera shake issue by next week; details here

Sep 22, 2022

science

Explained: How scientists discovered proof of the world’s 6th ocean by examining a diamond

FP Explainers

Explained: How scientists discovered proof of the world’s 6th ocean by examining a diamond

Oct 04, 2022
Explained: What spacecraft is NASA using for its DART mission and how is it going to save the planet from Asteroids

Explained

Explained: What spacecraft is NASA using for its DART mission and how is it going to save the planet from Asteroids

Sep 23, 2022
Back To The Future: Turkey photographer uses AI to resurrect celebrities who died young

Artificial Intelligence

Back To The Future: Turkey photographer uses AI to resurrect celebrities who died young

Sep 23, 2022
Explained: Why Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS is a big deal and how it may affect space exploration

FP Explainers

Explained: Why Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS is a big deal and how it may affect space exploration

Jul 27, 2022