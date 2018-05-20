Bharti Airtel Limited and Amazon India have partnered together and announced their aim to improve the smartphone adoption rate in our country by providing reasonably-priced 4G-enabled smartphones. They aim to make millions of Indians who have never used a smartphone, smartphone users, and also provide for the people who already have smartphones an option to upgrade by choosing from a number of devices starting from Rs 3,999.

Vani Venkatesh who is the chief marketing officer of Bharti Airtel said, “The partnership with Amazon India will give further momentum to our ‘Mera Pehla Smartphone’ initiative which has received an extremely positive response from customers across the country. We will continue to deliver greater value to our customers and stride towards empowering every Indian to fulfill their dream of owning a smartphone and getting onto the digital superhighway.”

A cashback of Rs 2,600 will be given on device brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Honor, LG, Lenovo, and Moto from a range of 65 other 4G smartphones which are exclusive on Amazon.in. Airtel subscribers can avail a cashback of Rs 2,000 for over a period of 36 months and the remainder, Rs 600 on Airtel recharge Rs 169 will be available on Amazon.in.

Noor Patel who is the director - category management of Amazon India said, “We are excited to announce our pioneering partnership with Bharti Airtel to enable Indian customers across the country get digitally savvy. Through this partnership, we are empowering customers to enjoy superior 4G technology at affordable prices with a special cashback offer upon recharging exclusively on Amazon.in. In line with our focus on customers, this offer will be available on all Amazon Exclusive smartphones for a select period on Amazon.in."

There are a few steps to claim the Airtel-Amazon India cashback of Rs 2,600. Firstly, customers need to make a complete down payment to avail the offer. Then an Airtel recharge of Rs 3,500 needs to be done within the first 18 months of purchasing the device and then again over the next 18 months, which will allow the customer to claim the first refund installment of Rs 500 and second refund installment of Rs 1500 respectively. To avail the cashback of Rs 600, Airtel users will have to make 24 recharges of Rs 169, which will provide unlimited calls for STD and local, and also 1 GB data for 28 days. Also for a period of 24 months the customer will get a cashback of Rs 25 in their Amazon Pay balance.

Once purchased, the customer at no point has to return the device back to Airtel or Amazon to avail the cashback offer. These offers are also available on select premium 4G smartphones on Amazon.