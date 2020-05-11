Monday, May 11, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Aarogya Setu: Lack of data privacy laws, transparent policies make app worrisome, say MIT researchers

The most worrisome part about Aarogya Setu is that we don't know who has access to the database and it is not an open-source app.


tech2 News StaffMay 11, 2020 11:29:04 IST

Aarogya Setu has become one of the most downloaded apps in the country in a span of two weeks of its launch with 90 million downloads. And one of the reasons of its popularity is because Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged 1.3 million people of the country to use it. While the app was suggested to be voluntary at the time of launch, lately many private and public organisations made it mandatory for their employees to install the app.

The app has faced a lot of flak for its potential privacy and security flaws. Recently, French hacker Elliot Alderson also raised concerns about the app's privacy.

Now, MIT University has reviewed the Aarogya Setu app to understand how effective is the app, is it safe to use, and how it compares to other contact tracing apps that are being used in different parts of the world.

As opposed to the ongoing practice of threats to arrest and fine in the country for people who don't have the Aarogya Setu app installed on their phone, the review suggests that the policy of the app says it is voluntary to use. The MIT also claims that India is the only democratic nation in the world that has made it mandatory for the citizens to use the app.

(Also read: Aarogya Setu: Whether we like it or not, the app is here to stay, but it's still riddled with privacy issues that need strong answers

Aarogya Setu: Lack of data privacy laws, transparent policies make app worrisome, say MIT researchers

Aarogya Setu app on iOS

The app requires Bluetooth and GPS to function. For those who don't know it yet, Aarogya Setu not only makes the user aware if they have come in contact with a COVID-19 patient, but it also offers access to telemedicine, an e-pharmacy, and diagnostic services. Using the app also doesn't count in daily mobile data usage. All these all-in-one features gives it an upper hand over the "exposure settings" made by Google and Apple that only uses Bluetooth for contact tracing.

The review suggests the most worrisome part of the app is we don't know who has access to the database, and they don't have any transparent policy. And on top of it, India does not have National data privacy law.

(Also read: Workers sign petition urging govt to issue advisory clarifying that 'Aarogya Setu' app isn't mandatory)

As per the head of this project, Arnab Kumar, the app was built to the standards of a draft data privacy bill that is currently in the country’s parliament, and says access to the data it collects is strictly controlled."

The app is not open source and because of that many critics have raised their eyebrows. Kumar says that it will happen down the line but did not confirm any expected date.

The review further reveals that since the app is not open source, its code and methods can’t easily be reviewed by third parties, and there is no public sunset clause stating when the app will cease to be mandatory. Although, Kumar has confirmed that data of sick individuals are deleted in 60 days and for healthy people in 30 days.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Aarogya Setu

Workers sign petition urging govt to issue advisory clarifying that 'Aarogya Setu' app isn't mandatory

May 01, 2020
Workers sign petition urging govt to issue advisory clarifying that 'Aarogya Setu' app isn't mandatory
Aarogya Setu: Whether we like it or not, the app is here to stay, but it’s still riddled with privacy issues that need strong answers

Aarogya Setu

Aarogya Setu: Whether we like it or not, the app is here to stay, but it’s still riddled with privacy issues that need strong answers

May 09, 2020
Coronavirus Outbreak: Stranded Indians brought back by special flights will have to download 'Aarogya Setu' app, says MHA

NewsTracker

Coronavirus Outbreak: Stranded Indians brought back by special flights will have to download 'Aarogya Setu' app, says MHA

May 05, 2020
Apple, Google to release early versions of contact tracing tool to developers

Contact tracing tool

Apple, Google to release early versions of contact tracing tool to developers

Apr 30, 2020
France's COVID-19 tracing app expected to enter testing week on 11 May

Contact Tracing

France's COVID-19 tracing app expected to enter testing week on 11 May

May 04, 2020
From vigilance on public health to revamp of judicial systems, coronavirus pandemic can bring about far-reaching changes

ConnectTheDots

From vigilance on public health to revamp of judicial systems, coronavirus pandemic can bring about far-reaching changes

May 05, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020