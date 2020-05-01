Friday, May 01, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Workers sign petition urging govt to issue advisory clarifying that 'Aarogya Setu' app isn't mandatory

While launched as a voluntary measure, the app was recently made compulsory for Prasar Bharti and Indian Army employees.


tech2 News StaffMay 01, 2020 17:33:23 IST

On 2 April, the government launched Aarogya Setu, a contact tracing app aimed at helping track and control the spread of COVID-19 in the country. The app uses Bluetooth and location data on a user's device to track their movement. If they are ever tested positive for COVID-19, anyone who has come in close contact with them in the last 14 days — and has Aarogya Setu on their phone — will be notified. The app also has details on the closest test centres and quarantine centres. It also lets users do a quick self-assessment through a chatbot.

This app was launched as a voluntary measure. However, it was soon made compulsory for employees of Prasar Bharti and the Indian Armed Forces. More recently, the government also made the app mandatory for all central government employees. A report also suggests that Aarogya Setu may come pre-installed on all new smartphones.

Workers sign petition urging govt to issue advisory clarifying that Aarogya Setu app isnt mandatory

Aarogya Setu app on iOS

This has moved workers across 37 organisations, including "labour unions, and 75 prominent individuals", to sign a petition urging the government to release an advisory clarifying that the Aarogya Setu app cannot be made mandatory, according to Internet Freedom Foundation.

Additionally, the petition also recommends that financial relief, protective equipment, and healthcare coverage be given to gig workers during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Since its launch, the Aarogya Setu app has been criticized for failing to comply with data protection laws like consent, purpose limitation, data minimisation, transparency, and accountability.

The Internet Freedom Foundation recently published a working paper on the security issues in the Aarogya Setu app.

You can find the complete list of signatories (organisations and individuals) here.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Contact tracing tool

Apple, Google to release early versions of contact tracing tool to developers

Apr 30, 2020
Apple, Google to release early versions of contact tracing tool to developers
Apple releases iOS 13.5 beta with support for face mask bypass, exposure notification API and more

iOS 13.5

Apple releases iOS 13.5 beta with support for face mask bypass, exposure notification API and more

Apr 30, 2020
Coronavirus Outbreak: Bill Gates lauds Narendra Modi government for taking 'proactive measures' in tackling pandemic

NewsTracker

Coronavirus Outbreak: Bill Gates lauds Narendra Modi government for taking 'proactive measures' in tackling pandemic

Apr 23, 2020
Huawei reportedly says that most of its phones will get Google's contact-tracing update

Contact Tracing

Huawei reportedly says that most of its phones will get Google's contact-tracing update

Apr 24, 2020
Chinese study suggests contacting tracing, isolating and testing can control the spread of Coronavirus

contact tracing

Chinese study suggests contacting tracing, isolating and testing can control the spread of Coronavirus

Apr 29, 2020
Coronavirus impact: Work from home may become new norm, says Ravi Shankar Prasad at G20 meeting

NewsTracker

Coronavirus impact: Work from home may become new norm, says Ravi Shankar Prasad at G20 meeting

May 01, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020