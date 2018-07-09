Monday, July 09, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 09 July, 2018 19:04 IST

A new Xiaomi device with Snapdragon 845 might be heading to India

This new device could be one of the many smartphones that might be launched under the Xiaomi brand.

While Xiaomi is known to release some pretty high specs devices in China, only a handful of them makes their way to India. The recently announced Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S and the Mi 8 Series are examples of smartphones that are yet to be seen in India. However, if reports are to be believed then it would seem that there might be a device with the Snapdragon 845 SoC heading towards India.

The display on the Mi Mix 2 launched last year. Image: tech2/ Rehan Hooda

XDA-Developers have analyzed some firmware files of a Xiaomi device with the codename 'Beryllium'. Before proceeding it is imperative to know that the firmware was written back in March, so it is possible that since then some information might have changed.

There were two firmware files for Beryllium which were "Beryllium” and “Beryllium_global.” As per the report, the “_global” suffix is for the MIUI Global ROM version. Inside the global firmware, there were method links for dual-cameras which said "isIndiaBeautyFilter” and “getDualCameraWaterMarkFilePathVendor.”

As per the report no one is quite sure what this device is actually called. It could quite likely be either the Mi MiX 2S or the Mi 8, but Xiaomi has also recently trademarked a mysterious new device called “POCOPHONE”. The report states that it could be one of the many smartphones that might be launched under that brand.  We shall keep you updated as the story develops.

