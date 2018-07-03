A number of reports in the past have spoken about how 2018 iPhone models could feature a USB Type-C adaptor, but there has also been a report that states that Apple is 'still in redesign phase' and would not be able to include such an adapter this year.

Now, a fresh report by the Japanese blogger Macotakara states that these adaptors may roll out this year itself as the report shares photos of supposed Apple 18W USB-C adaptors which looks like an engineering prototype.

These photos tip that the adaptor is a bit thicker than the current 15 W charger that Apple sells and also claims that this adaptor can charge an iPhone from 0 to 50 in 30 minutes.

There is also the possibility of a USB-C to Lightning cable to be bundled inside the box.

This charger may come with the next generation of iPhones and iPads that are expected to roll out in 2018.

Apple offers fast charging support on the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X, but to utilise it, users have to buy a USB-C to Lightning cable and a USB-C power adapter separately.

It is high time now that Apple comes up with better-charging adaptors as paying an additional Rs 8,000 for something that should already come out-of-the-box is obviously hurtful.