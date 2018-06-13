Apple is expected to bring three new iPhones this year. A bigger version of iPhone X and two other devices that includes a 6.1-inch LCD iPhone, a new 5.8-inch OLED flagship. A new report suggests that Apple devices to be launched in 2019 are expected to come with USB Type-C port as well.

A report by Digitimes claims that Apple is redesigning chargers and the related interface to bring USB type-C on its devices including iPhones and iPads. The report sourced to an analog IC vendor mentions that the company is 'still in redesign phase' and won't be able to bring the feature on the devices to be launched in 2018. So, the devices with USB Type-C charging support are expected to come with the devices to be launched in 2019.

The three iPhone devices expected to be launched in 2018 are expected to start from $600. The bigger variant of the iPhone X with 6.5-inch OLED display is expected to be priced between $900 to $1,000. The company is also planning to remove physical buttons from its Apple Watch with a new solid touch-sensitive button. It isn't clear whether the new button will arrive in the 2018 Watch or the 2019 Watch models.

The next generation of iPhones and iPads are expected to come with the recently announced iOS 12 revealed during the annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) held between 4-8 June in San Jose.

Apple Macbooks already come with USC Type-C charging port and bringing it to other devices will help with physically connecting or charging Apple devices with one another.