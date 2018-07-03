Tuesday, July 03, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 03 July, 2018 15:08 IST

2018 iPhone spotted with iOS 12, 4 GB RAM and a new processor

This mysterious iPhone model has been listed as 'iPhone 11,2' which is powered with an ARM processor.

Apple is expected to roll out its latest iPhone series in September and as the days roll by, more and more rumours concerning the device/devices are starting to float around.

Apple iOS 12.

Apple iOS 12.

What we know for sure is that Apple is more than likely to launch three new models this year. Now it appears that at least one of them has been spotted on Geekbench. The benchmarking site reveals details such as the phone having iOS 12 and 4 GB of RAM.

Also, there is a possibility of a new processor running at 2.49 GHz and 6 cores, which in all likelihood could be the A12 chipset. The newer chipset - D321AP most likely suggests a newer model than the iPhone X's D22AP.

This mysterious iPhone model, which has been listed as 'iPhone 11,2' has scored a massive 4,673 in single-core performance and 10,912 in multi-core performance. To give some context on how powerful this iPhone is going to be, the current fastest Android phone, OnePlus 6, has a single-core and multi-core scores of 2402 and 8931.

'iPhone 11,2' specifications. Image: Geekbench

'iPhone 11,2' specifications. Image: Geekbench

As mentioned before that iPhone may be coming up with three new models for 2018 and according to a report in GSMArena, there will also be an entry-level iPhone with a 6.1-inch LCD screen and a single camera.

The second one might be a follow-up of the 5.8-inch iPhone X and finally a 6.5-inch iPhone Plus that should be the same size as the iPhone 8 Plus and possibly have three cameras.

tags


latest videos

India and the Internet: Both destinations unsafe for women

India and the Internet: Both destinations unsafe for women
Google, Microsoft employees revolt against US Government contracts #DailyDope

Google, Microsoft employees revolt against US Government contracts #DailyDope
MYLO E-scooter | This fold-up electric scooter fits in the smallest spaces

MYLO E-scooter | This fold-up electric scooter fits in the smallest spaces
90’s Style Photo Filters | What The App

90’s Style Photo Filters | What The App
#SaveOurPrivacy - the most important digital rights movement in India | Tech2 Talks

#SaveOurPrivacy - the most important digital rights movement in India | Tech2 Talks
Porsche design’s 115-foot long GT 115 super-yacht

Porsche design’s 115-foot long GT 115 super-yacht
Instagram's Video Calling & New Explore Tab explained

Instagram's Video Calling & New Explore Tab explained
World’s first 2-wheel drive electric motorcycle, The Ethec

World’s first 2-wheel drive electric motorcycle, The Ethec
Lenovo IdeaPad 330s and 530s | First Look

Lenovo IdeaPad 330s and 530s | First Look
iOS 12 public beta: First look

iOS 12 public beta: First look

also see

iPhone

Apple iPhone 2018 dummies in leaked video hint at possible new features

Jun 20, 2018

iOS 12

Apple's iOS 12 public beta is now available and here is how you can download it

Jun 26, 2018

AirPod

Apple to rollout a charging case to wirelessly charge AirPods: Report

Jun 27, 2018

iPhone rumours

Case leak further confirms rumours of a 6.1-inch iPhone being worked on by Apple

Jun 26, 2018

iPhone

Apple could order 45 million units of the 6.5-inch OLED iPhone: Report

Jun 20, 2018

Apple Maps

Apple rebuilding its Maps platform using data collected by iPhones, cars

Jul 01, 2018

science

Eclipse

Longest total lunar eclipse of the century: When and how to watch in India

Jul 03, 2018

Renewable Energy

Japan pledges to boost renewable energy while not abandoning nuclear power

Jul 03, 2018

Reforestation

Ivory Coast to invest heavily in replacing forests that were razed to grow cocoa

Jul 03, 2018

Conservation

How genetic studies across 7 countries helped save Australia's iconic koala

Jul 03, 2018