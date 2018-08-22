More than a year after launching the 10.or D, 10.or today announced the launch of its new smartphone, the 10.or D2 in India.

The entry-level smartphone which will be exclusively sold through Amazon.in, will be available in two variants — 2 GB RAM with 16 GB storage priced at Rs 6,999 and a 3 GB RAM variant with 32 GB internal storage priced at Rs 7,999.

There are also two colours to choose from — Beyond Black and Glow Gold.

The 10.or D2 will be available for sale starting 12 noon on 28 August. Amazon Prime members will get early access starting at 12 noon on 27 August. Meanwhile, customers can register themselves to get notified about the sale and check out a number of launch offers up for grabs.

The D2 comes with a 5.45-inch HD+ screen and an 18:9 aspect ratio display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC clocked at 1.4 GHz and a 3,200 mAh battery to keep things chugging along. The phone also runs a skinned version of Android Oreo 8.1.

In terms of optics, the phone features a single 13 MP f/2.0 camera with phase-detection autofocus and a single tone LED flash.

Call it bloatware, but the 10.or D2 also features a number of Amazon apps preinstalled, including, Amazon shopping, Kindle, Prime Video, Prime Music and Alexa.