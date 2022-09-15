Thursday, September 15, 2022Back to
WatchOS 9: Steps to install latest update to your Apple Watch for exploring brand-new features

With a plethora of new fitness features coming with WatchOS 9, that might bring the best-ever experience with improved battery life.


FP TrendingSep 15, 2022 07:19:42 IST

The Apple Watch is by far the greatest fitness tracker if you own an iPhone. Perhaps the battery life is the only drawback, given Apple’s health software has sometimes lagged behind the latest developments.

Apple has really stepped up its game with the Watch Series 8 & the Apple Watch Ultra. Here’s how.

But with a plethora of new fitness features coming in the WatchOS 9, that might bring the best-ever experience along with improved battery life. If features like monitoring stride length and vertical oscillation function as anticipated, the Apple Watch may become the finest running watch and overall best watch for athletes. Along with a slew of other brand-new features, the new Series 8 now has crash detection and a body temperature sensor to monitor fertility in people who desire to get pregnant.

The Apple Watch models that are compatible to download WatchOS 9 include Apple Watch Series 4, Apple Watch Series 5, Apple Watch SE (2020), Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch Series 7, Apple Watch SE (2022), Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra. Additionally, you’ll require an iPhone that can run iOS 16 which includes the iPhone 8 (2017) and beyond.

Both the Apple Watch and the iPhone can be used to install WatchOS 9. Whichever method you decide to follow, make sure your iPhone is running iOS 16 and is connected to Wi-Fi, and that your Apple Watch battery is at least halfway (50 percent) charged. To maintain stable connectivity, you should keep your watch and iPhone close to one another.

Make sure you won’t need to access your smartwatch during the updating hour. Otherwise, the installation process can be interrupted. You can also opt for an overnight update if you are a frequent user.

Steps to download and install WatchOS 9:

By using an iPhone:

  • Visit the Apple Watch app on your iPhone.
  • Go to the ‘My Watch’ menu to update your watch.
  • Next, tap ‘Software Update and Download’ under the ‘General’ section.
  • Your Apple Watch will then display a progress gauge indicating that the update has started.

By using an Apple Watch:

  • Make sure the Apple Watch is connected to Wi-Fi.
  • Open the ‘Settings’ menu.
  • Go to ‘General’ and then, ‘Software Update’ under it.
  • Press ‘Install’ to start the download.
Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


