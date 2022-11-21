FP Trending

People love to keep their personal and professional life separate. Thus, carrying more than one smartphone is not a new thing nowadays. But, if they want to use the same WhatsApp on different devices, they may face a real issue. This is because the messaging application allows its users to verify their WhatsApp account “with one number on one phone,” according to the WhatsApp FAQs.

However, this can be tough for individuals who need to run the same account on multiple mobile phones. Thanks to the scan feature of WhatsApp Web, users can get a solution to this problem.

Previously, users on Android had to download a third-party software called ‘Whatscan Pro’ in order to run WhatsApp across different devices. With the new scan feature, using WhatsApp on a browser or desktop with a single account is now possible without the need for any separate applications. The multi-device beta feature is now available for those using the most recent version of WhatsApp on Android or iPhone. All you have to do is keep WhatsApp updated along with your operating system.

WhatsApp Web allows you to multi-login to your WhatsApp account and is compatible with tablets, Android phones, and iPhones. You can easily access your account on your browser or desktop with a simple QR code for WhatsApp web. Your information is kept private by WhatsApp since it maintains end-to-end encryption for all assigned on various devices.

Steps to login to your WhatsApp account on different Android devices:

Launch WhatsApp on your Android smartphone.

Select the paired devices option by clicking on the three dots in the top right corner of the screen.

You can now use your browser to scan the QR code after choosing Link a Device.

On your secondary smartphone, start WhatsApp Web by going to (https://web.whatsapp.com/).

Enable the desktop view option by tapping the three dots in the top right of your Chrome browser.

You can use WhatsApp of the same number on the secondary device by scanning the code off the screen.

The steps are quite similar if both of your primary and secondary devices are iPhones. If you wish to log out of your account, you need to simply click the three dots from the WhatsApp Web, and then select ‘log out’. Additionally, you can only use WhatsApp on the web on one device at a time, meaning one in the browser and one in the app.