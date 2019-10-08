tech2 News Staff

Named after the one of California’s Channel Islands, Santa Catalina, macOS Catalina has now rolled out worldwide. There are several updates that Apple has given in this version of the update. New apps like Apple Music, Apple TV and more are also making their way to this latest update.

This update will be available for the MacBook 2015 and later, iMac 2012 and later, MacBook Air 2012 and later, iMac Pro 2017 and later, MacBook Pro 2012 and later, Mac Pro 2013 and later and Mac mini 2012 and later.

By default, you'll automatically be prompted to update at some point, but if you'd like to update immediately, here's how you do it:

How to install the latest macOS Catalina

Step 1: Check for the compatibility of your device for the latest update

Step 2: Back up your data before updating the OS by going to Apple Menu>System Preferences>Apple ID

Step 3: Select iCloud

Step 4: Sign in with your Apple ID and then tap on iCloud Drive

Step 5: After taking the backup, go to the System Preferences>Software update, and that will trigger the download and installation process for the update.

If all goes well, macOS Catalina should be up and running on your system within 30 minutes.