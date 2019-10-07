Monday, October 07, 2019Back to
How to share your ETA with someone on Apple Maps

You can share your ETA with Android and iOS users via Apple Maps, here is how to do it.


tech2 News StaffOct 07, 2019 14:25:33 IST

Every time you meet your friends, do they spam you with messages like: Have you left yet? How much longer for you to reach? Are you there yet? What's your ETA? 

Yes, we all have those always-right-on-time friends who just won't let you live (and be late). And there's a very easy way to tackle them (of course besides leaving at the time that you really should).

Apple Maps on iOS 13 has a new feature that lets you share your estimated time of arrival (ETA) with your friends and family so they won't bug you again and again to get the update on your location.

How to share your ETA with someone on Apple Maps

You can share your ETA with more than one person at the same time. Image: Pixabay

Good thing is, the person you are sharing your location with doesn't have to own an iOS device, the location can be shared with both Android and iOS phones.

The ETA on Apple Maps can be shared with Android devices as well. Image: Tech2

Want to know how it works? Here is a quick guidebook that will help you out in such situations.

How to share your ETA with someone on Apple Maps

Step 1: Open Apple Maps and set the destination that you have to reach


Step 2: Tap on the Directions>Go


Step 3: Swipe up at the bottom of the screen and you will come across many options like petrol stations, breakfast, audio and so on


Step 4: Tap on Share ETA>Contacts (you can select more than one contact)

You can also choose to stop sharing your location by re-tapping on the person's icon shortcut that shows at the bottom of the screen.

For the people with Android smartphones, this ETA will be shared as a text message where it will mention the ETA of the person who has shared the location along with the destination. For iOS users, they will receive this as am iMessage and once they click on the link in the message, it will open in Apple Maps and you can track the live location of the person.

Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


