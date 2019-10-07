tech2 News Staff

Every time you meet your friends, do they spam you with messages like: Have you left yet? How much longer for you to reach? Are you there yet? What's your ETA?

Yes, we all have those always-right-on-time friends who just won't let you live (and be late). And there's a very easy way to tackle them (of course besides leaving at the time that you really should).

Apple Maps on iOS 13 has a new feature that lets you share your estimated time of arrival (ETA) with your friends and family so they won't bug you again and again to get the update on your location.

Good thing is, the person you are sharing your location with doesn't have to own an iOS device, the location can be shared with both Android and iOS phones.

Want to know how it works? Here is a quick guidebook that will help you out in such situations.

How to share your ETA with someone on Apple Maps

Step 1: Open Apple Maps and set the destination that you have to reach

Step 2: Tap on the Directions>Go

Step 3: Swipe up at the bottom of the screen and you will come across many options like petrol stations, breakfast, audio and so on

Step 4: Tap on Share ETA>Contacts (you can select more than one contact)

You can also choose to stop sharing your location by re-tapping on the person's icon shortcut that shows at the bottom of the screen.

For the people with Android smartphones, this ETA will be shared as a text message where it will mention the ETA of the person who has shared the location along with the destination. For iOS users, they will receive this as am iMessage and once they click on the link in the message, it will open in Apple Maps and you can track the live location of the person.