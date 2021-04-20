Priya Singh

WhatsApp is not just about texting anymore, several new features like WhatsApp status, display pictures also matter a lot to the users. Just like Instagram stories, Facebook stories, putting up WhatsApp stories are also in trend. But what if you see a really funny video or a great picture on someone's WhatsApp status? Of course, you can take a screenshot of the image but what about a video? Let's dive into this feature today and see how can we download someone else's WhatsApp status on our smartphone.

How to download WhatsApp Status on your Android smartphone

Step 1: Download Google Files on your android smartphone

Step 2: Tap on the menu icon at the top left corner in the app

Step 3: Tap on "Settings" and turn on the toggle in front of "show hidden files"

Step 4: Go to File manager of your device

Step 5: Internal storage>WhatsApp>Media>Statuses

Step 6: All the status that you have viewed will show in the folder, tap on the desired image or video

Step 7: Long press on the selected item and save it to your desired location for example camera, WhatsApp images, downloads and so on

These steps can differ from one Android device to another. In most of the cases, you will find the WhatsApp media folder right on the screen as soon as you open the File manager.

Previously, WhatsApp enabled a new feature where users could share their WhatsApp status as their Facebook stories.