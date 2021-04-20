Tuesday, April 20, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. How-To

How to download photos, videos from WhatsApp Status to your Android smartphone

You can save WhatsApp status whether it is a picture or video on your Android phone, here is how you can do it.


Priya SinghApr 20, 2021 09:11:20 IST

WhatsApp is not just about texting anymore, several new features like WhatsApp status, display pictures also matter a lot to the users. Just like Instagram stories, Facebook stories, putting up WhatsApp stories are also in trend. But what if you see a really funny video or a great picture on someone's WhatsApp status? Of course, you can take a screenshot of the image but what about a video? Let's dive into this feature today and see how can we download someone else's WhatsApp status on our smartphone.

(Also read: How to disable 'auto download media' in WhatsApp on Android)

Representational image.

Representational image.

How to download WhatsApp Status on your Android smartphone

Step 1: Download Google Files on your android smartphone

Step 2: Tap on the menu icon at the top left corner in the app

Step 3: Tap on "Settings" and turn on the toggle in front of "show hidden files"

Step 4: Go to File manager of your device

Step 5: Internal storage>WhatsApp>Media>Statuses

Step 6: All the status that you have viewed will show in the folder, tap on the desired image or video

Step 7: Long press on the selected item and save it to your desired location for example camera, WhatsApp images, downloads and so on

These steps can differ from one Android device to another. In most of the cases, you will find the WhatsApp media folder right on the screen as soon as you open the File manager.

Previously, WhatsApp enabled a new feature where users could share their WhatsApp status as their Facebook stories.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

WhatsApp

WhatsApp to allow users to migrate chat history from iOS to Android and vice versa: Report

Apr 06, 2021
WhatsApp to allow users to migrate chat history from iOS to Android and vice versa: Report
WhatsApp and WHO have introduced new ‘Vaccine for All’ sticker pack: All you need to know

WhatsApp

WhatsApp and WHO have introduced new ‘Vaccine for All’ sticker pack: All you need to know

Apr 08, 2021
CERT-In warns against 'multiple vulnerabilities' in WhatsApp that could allow a remote hacker to access data

WhatsApp

CERT-In warns against 'multiple vulnerabilities' in WhatsApp that could allow a remote hacker to access data

Apr 19, 2021
How to find the nearest COVID-19 vaccination centre on Google Maps

COVID-19 vaccination

How to find the nearest COVID-19 vaccination centre on Google Maps

Apr 19, 2021
Ugadi 2021: Wishes and messages you can share with family, friends on the special occasion

Ugadi 2021

Ugadi 2021: Wishes and messages you can share with family, friends on the special occasion

Apr 13, 2021
Ramadan 2021: Wishes and messages to share with friends and mark start of holy month

Ramadan 2021

Ramadan 2021: Wishes and messages to share with friends and mark start of holy month

Apr 14, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021