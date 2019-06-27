Tuesday, July 09, 2019Back to
How to share WhatsApp Status to Facebook Stories

Here is how you can share the WhatsApp status to the other apps

Priya SinghJul 09, 2019 13:02:11 IST

Even though most of the users post stories on Facebook and Instagram, there are people who still prefer WhatsApp to post their stories in the form of WhatsApp Status. Now the Facebook-owned messaging app is testing its new feature where the users can share their WhatsApp status on other apps like Facebook.

(Also Read: How to enable WhatsApp dark mode on Android and iOS devices)

This feature is available on WhatsApp Beta version only so one has to make sure that they use the required version of the app so that they can share the status to Facebook stories.

How to share WhatsApp Status to Facebook Stories

Representational image.

[hq]How to share WhatsApp status to Facebook Stories[/hq]

[hans][hstep]Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your smartphone[/hstep]

[hstep]Step 2: Go to "Status" and create a status[/hstep]

[hstep]Step 3: Now you will have two options: Share old status or new status[/hstep]

[hstep]Step 4: Go to My Status>Share to Facebook Story[/hstep]

[hstep]Step 5: Tap "allow" or "open" if asked to open the Facebook app.[/hstep]

[hstep]Step 6: Once you get to the Facebook app, you can choose the audience that can see your story and then tap "Share now"[/hstep]

[hstep]Step 7: If you want to share an old status, go to My Status (iPhone) or My Status>More...(Android)>...>Share to Facebook[/hstep]

[hstep]Step 8: Tap "Allow" or "Open" if asked to open the Facebook app[/hstep]

[hstep]Step 9: Once you open the Facebook app, select the audience and tap "Share now"[/hstep][/hans]

These are the quick steps that can help you share your WhatsApp status as Facebook story.

