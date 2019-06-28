Tuesday, July 09, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. How-To

How to disable 'Auto download media' in WhatsApp on Android

Here is how you can avoid the unnecessary and automatic media download on WhatsApp.

tech2 News StaffJul 09, 2019 13:01:25 IST

WhatsApp is one platform that people use at large and plenty of these conversations take place via sharing videos and images. Well, whether it is a family group where relatives send "good morning" images or college friends bombarding your chats with unnecessary images and videos, you can't always handle so many messages. We all have to agree that sitting and deleting all these media files is a huge task and also when you have limited storage available on your phone, it becomes more of a problem. But, we have a solution for that.

(Also Read: How to enable WhatsApp dark mode on Android and iOS devices)

Here is how you can dodge this problem and save yourself from all the hassle.

How to disable Auto download media in WhatsApp on Android

WhatsApp representative illustration. Reuters.

How to disable 'Auto download media' on WhatsApp 

Step 1: Open 'WhatsApp' on your Android smartphone

Step 2: Tap on the three vertical dots on the top right corner

Step 3: Tap on the last option of 'Settings'

Step 4: Choose 'Data and storage usage'

Step 5: There will be three options — 'When using mobile data', 'When connected on Wi-Fi', 'When roaming'

Step 6: Disable all the media from all three categories manually.

And voila! You are now free from all the unimportant media files shared on WhatsApp. As for important files, you can download them manually.

(Also Read: How to share WhatsApp Status to Facebook Stories)

As we follow the planned launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 on 15 July, you can find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...


Episode 2 | Aditi unfiltered - straight from the Vault | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Private video

Private video

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications


also see

WhatsApp

WhatsApp to soon let you hide status updates of contacts that you have muted

Jul 05, 2019
WhatsApp to soon let you hide status updates of contacts that you have muted
How to restrict people from adding you in WhatsApp groups

WhatsApp

How to restrict people from adding you in WhatsApp groups

Jul 01, 2019
How to share WhatsApp Status to Facebook Stories

WhatsApp

How to share WhatsApp Status to Facebook Stories

Jun 27, 2019
How to enable WhatsApp dark mode on Android and iOS devices

WhatsApp

How to enable WhatsApp dark mode on Android and iOS devices

Jun 26, 2019
WhatsApp users get fake messages asking them to pay to continue using the app

WhatsApp

WhatsApp users get fake messages asking them to pay to continue using the app

Jul 05, 2019
WhatsApp to soon add a QR code shortcut to let you scan, share code easily: Report

WhatsApp

WhatsApp to soon add a QR code shortcut to let you scan, share code easily: Report

Jul 05, 2019

science

Deep-CEE AI tool helps astronomers discover unknown galaxy clusters in the universe

Astronomy

Deep-CEE AI tool helps astronomers discover unknown galaxy clusters in the universe

Jul 08, 2019
New gene linked to schizophrenia discovered by team of Indian, Australian scientists

Schizophrenia

New gene linked to schizophrenia discovered by team of Indian, Australian scientists

Jul 05, 2019
Decoy bacteria and tiny 'nanobodies' paired up to fight cancer in new technique

Cancer Therapy

Decoy bacteria and tiny 'nanobodies' paired up to fight cancer in new technique

Jul 05, 2019
Scientists succeed in mapping every neuron in a worm, a breakthrough in neuroscience

Neurobiology

Scientists succeed in mapping every neuron in a worm, a breakthrough in neuroscience

Jul 04, 2019