Get medication reminders with WatchOS 9 on Apple Watches; learn steps here

Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, has emphasized numerous times that Apple's ‘biggest’ contribution to humanity will be in the health sector. Continuing on this, the new features on Apple Watch will keep track of your health.


FP TrendingSep 15, 2022 17:36:34 IST

Sadly, it’s all too simple to forget to take your supplements, medications, and vitamins, especially on days when your regular schedule is completely thrown out of the window. Putting a brief reminder on your smartphone, iPhone or Apple Watch will assist you in remembering to take your medication on time.

Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, has emphasized numerous times that Apple’s ‘biggest’ contribution to humanity will be in the area of health. It is not surprising to see Apple add additional health and fitness-related features to its products given the company’s unwavering commitment to its mission.

Apple has provided the Apple Watch with a much-needed feature through WatchOS 9. With the new Medications app in WatchOS 9, users can keep track of their medications and schedule reminders for them.

WatchOS 9 Compatibility:

The following Apple Watch models can download WatchOS 9:

Apple Watch Series 4, Apple Watch SE (2020), Apple Watch Series 5, Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch Series 7, Apple Watch SE (2022), Apple Watch Series 8, and Apple Watch Ultra. Additionally, an iPhone that can run iOS 16 is required, such as the iPhone 8 (2017) and later. WatchOS 9 may be set up on both the iPhone and the Apple Watch.

According to Apple, your Apple Watch will automatically remind you when it’s time to take your medicines depending on the schedule you’ve set up in the iPhone’s Health app.

Steps to log a medication schedule on iPhone:

  • On your iPhone, open the Health app
  • Select Browse in the bottom right, and then select Medications.
  • To add a medication to your list, tap ‘Add Medication’
  • To identify any medication, go to the search box, type the medication’s name, and then tap ‘Add’ to locate it.
  • Follow the on-screen instructions to generate a visual identifier, establish a schedule and help identify potential interactions.

Steps to log medication and get reminders on Apple Watch:

  • Launch the Apple Watch’s Medications app.
  • Tap the list of your current medications.
  • Press ‘Log All’ as ‘Taken.” The dosage, the number of units consumed, and the time you took the medication will all be recorded by Apple Watch.
  • Scroll down, select a medicine from ‘Your Medications’, and then select ‘Log’ to record each dose. Under ‘Logged’, the name of the drug and the time logged will be shown.
  • A medication’s status can be changed by tapping it. Select ‘Taken’ or ‘Skipped’, and then tap ‘Done’ to confirm.

 

However, Apple has cautioned that the medication feature shouldn’t be used in place of professional medical advice. The labels of your drugs contain more information but always consult with your doctor before making any decisions about your health.

