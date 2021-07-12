Monday, July 12, 2021Back to
Unopened copy of Nintendo's Super Mario 64 sells for $1.56 million at Dallas auction

Super Mario 64 was the best-selling game on the Nintendo 64 and the first to feature the Mario character in 3D, the auction house said in a statement.


FP StaffJul 12, 2021 12:28:59 IST

An unopened copy of Nintendo’s Super Mario 64 has sold at auction for $1.56 million.

Heritage Auctions in Dallas said that the 1996 game sold Sunday, breaking its previous record price for the sale of a single video game.

A spokesman did not immediately respond to an inquiry about who purchased the game.

Super Mario 64 was the best-selling game on the Nintendo 64 and the first to feature the Mario character in 3D, the auction house said in a statement.

The sale follows an unopened copy of Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda selling at auction Friday for $870,000. Valarie McLeckie, Heritage’s video game specialist, said the auction house was shocked to see a game sell for more than a $1 million two days after the Zelda game broke its past record.

In April, the auction house sold an unopened copy of Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. that was bought in 1986 and forgotten about in a desk drawer for $660,000.

The game debuted in 1986 in Japan, and soon took over the gaming market in the US, going to become one of the most famous franchises in the history of video games. In the past, often a game has been discovered years after it was left in a drawer or a closet.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

