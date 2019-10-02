tech2 News Staff

With Google's cloud-based gaming service Stadia right around the corner, Sony has announced a price cut for its PlayStation Now streaming games service. Earlier priced at $19.99, now PlayStation Now is going to cost users half that at $9.99.

This price is the same as Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass and also Google' Stadia Pro which is due to arrive in November. Quarterly subscriptions for PlayStation Now have gone down from $45 to $25, and yearly is $60 from $100.

Sony said in a statement announcing the new prices for its streaming service that the first and only console game subscription service that uses cloud technology to deliver an unprecedented breadth of games through streaming and downloading." We will have to see how Sony holds up after Microsoft releases xCloud and Google's Stadia come out.

In more news about cloud-based game streaming, EA had announced plans of starting its own cloud streaming service called Project Atlas. Users with an EA Origin or Access account will be able to sign up and enrol themselves in the technical trial for the under-development service. A limited number of players have been chosen for the testing who will have access to play games such as FIFA 19, Titanfall 2, Need for Speed Rivals, and Unravel.