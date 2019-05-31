tech2 News Staff

Since its launch two years ago on the Xbox One, Xbox Game Pass offered a subscription service that gave console gamers access to a massive library of games that they can play any time. Now, Microsoft is bringing the same service to PC gamers with a specially curated list of more than 100 PC titles.

Xbox Game Pass is already valid on PC, but it currently only applies to a handful of PC titles that fall under the Xbox Play Anywhere umbrella. Xbox Play Anywhere refers to titles that are playable on PC and console.

The huge library includes games from 75 different developers and studios including Bethesda, Deep Silver, Devolver Digital, Paradox Interactive, SEGA, and more. Xbox Game Studios had recently acquired studios including Obsidian and inXile, and the global release of the new titles will mostly coincide with its launch in the service. This includes its Microsoft Store on Windows.

Xbox believes that developers prefer Win32 as the app format for games and henceforth, the company will enable full support for native Win32 gamers in the Microsoft Store on Windows. This approach falls in line with its philosophy of an open gaming ecosystem on Windows.

Other advantages of subscribing to the Xbox Game Pass is discounts in the Microsoft Store on Windows. Users will receive up to 20 percent on games that are present in the library and up to 10 percent on DLCs and add-ons from related games. There aren’t any details about the pricing of the service. Xbox’s announcement post mentions that more details will be shared at its E3 keynote that’s scheduled on 10 June.

