Google has revealed the details of its recently announced cloud gaming service named Stadia. The company hosted a pre-E3 presentation called Google Stadia Connect where it announced the pricing, supported games and all the information there is to the service.

Stadia Pro will have a monthly subscription fee of $9.99 and it will launch in November. A special Founder's Edition was also announced for $129 that includes a Chromecast Ultra, limited-edition Night Blue Stadia Controller, three months of Stadia Pro, and the full game of Destiny 2.

Google Stadia was unveiled by the company this year at the Game Developers Conference (GDC). Although it looked promising, just like every other cloud gaming/streaming service, latency is the biggest hurdle Google will have to tackle. This issue is still a problem across all the similar services. Today, we'll get to know whether Google has successfully solved the latency problem to move a step closer to the ultimate dream of lag-free cloud gaming.

