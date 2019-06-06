21:59 (IST)
Summary
21:56 (IST)
Stadia Founder's Edition
The special subscription pack includes a Chromecast Ultra, limited-edition Night Blue Stadia Controller, three-month buddy pass, and the full Destiny 2 including the newest expansion. It will be available for $129.
21:51 (IST)
Stadia pricing details
Stadia Pro will be available for a monthly subscription of $9.99.
21:47 (IST)
More game reveals
Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, Gylt, Get Packed, Tom Clancy's The Division 2 and more games will be coming soon.
21:41 (IST)
All the bandwidth requirements
Stadia will support streaming up to 4K 60 fps at a minimum connection speed of 35 Mbps.
21:39 (IST)
Recommended requirements for Stadia
Google says that at least a 10 Mbps connection is required to play games at 720p 60 fps.
21:36 (IST)
First game reveal
Baldur's Gate 3 is the first game from Larian Studios that will be coming to Google Stadia.
21:33 (IST)
Stadia Connect is live!
Gamers will be able to play games using Stadia on PC, consoles and the Pixel smartphones, starting from the Pixel 3 and 3a series.
21:27 (IST)
Unveiled at GDC 2019
Google had announced Stadia at the Game Developers Conference this year by none other than Google CEO Sundar Pichai.
21:19 (IST)
Google Stadia Connect
Google's Stadia Connect presentation will soon begin where we will finally get to know more details about the company's cloud gaming service.
