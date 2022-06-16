Thursday, June 16, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Sony is planning to unveil new hardware for PlayStation 5, will include a PS5 “pro” controller

Sony is working on a number of new hardware solutions for the PlayStation 5. The major development has been towards a new “pro” controller, that can be modified completely to fit a gamer’s preferences.


FP StaffJun 16, 2022 12:03:44 IST

Apparently, Sony is working on a series of hardware for its gaming console, PlayStation 5. This includes a “pro” controller for PS5, which it plans to officially unveil soon. With all of this being said, there will be no new PS5, at least this year.

Sony is0 planning to unveil new hardware for PlayStation 5, will include a PS5 “pro” controller

Tipster Tom Henderson revealed that a source close to Sony’s gaming console division has shown him images of a prototype of the upcoming controller.

The new controller retains the same basic style as the existing PlayStation 5 controller but will have a number of features. This will include removable stick units, which can be switched out using buttons below the analogue sticks. It will also have trigger stops and seemingly removal grip. The Pro controller will also have flappy paddles, similar to what we see in Microsoft’s Xbox Elite Wireless Controller.

Henderson also revealed that Sony’s new hardware is being referred to as the PS5 Pro Controller, although it is unclear as of now if it will be the official name. It will also have some significant software upgrades over the current generation of PS5 controllers. 

Sony is planning to unveil new hardware for PlayStation 5, will include a PS5 “pro” controller

Henderson also revealed that Sony’s gaming division is planning to reveal the controller soon, with one possibility that it will be launched by the end of June or July. Sony is also planning to launch other bits of new hardware. This may include a new storage solution that would be used with the open SSD slot.

As for the gaming side of things, Sony will apparently launch one of the most anticipated games of the year, God of War: Ragnarok, sometime in November. While it is unclear when the event will be held, it is likely that Sony will be announcing the launch date at the same event where Sony will be launching its new set of hardware for the PlayStation 5.

Sony held its latest State of Play live stream earlier this month. It featured reveals and updates mainly focused on PlayStation games from third parties, although it also showed off Sony’s PlayStation VR2 game Horizon Call of the Mountain.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Remembering The 90's: Mario64, Legend of Zelda And Other Classics ????????????

Remembering The 90's: Mario64, Legend of Zelda And Other Classics ????????????

The Elden Ring Experience: What's The Big Deal? ????????????

The Elden Ring Experience: What's The Big Deal? ????????????

Apex Legends Mobile First Look: Is This Battle Royale Game Worth It?

Apex Legends Mobile First Look: Is This Battle Royale Game Worth It?

Why We All Love GTA And Why It Is The Best Open World Game ???????

Why We All Love GTA And Why It Is The Best Open World Game ???????

THIS Is Why Far Cry 3 Is So Much Better Than Far Cry 6 I Review

THIS Is Why Far Cry 3 Is So Much Better Than Far Cry 6 I Review

Here's Why 'Dad Of War' Is A MASTERPIECE!

Here's Why 'Dad Of War' Is A MASTERPIECE!

Elden Ring Is A Great Game, BUT... I Elden Ring Gameplay

Elden Ring Is A Great Game, BUT... I Elden Ring Gameplay

Here's How PUBG New State Became The WORST Game Of 2021!

Here's How PUBG New State Became The WORST Game Of 2021!

Here Are 5 REASONS Why 'Call Of Duty Mobile' FAILED In India I CODM

Here Are 5 REASONS Why 'Call Of Duty Mobile' FAILED In India I CODM

AMAZING News For The Indian Gaming Community! #Shorts #budget2022

AMAZING News For The Indian Gaming Community! #Shorts #budget2022


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

Rajasthan: Stones pelted at police in Chittorgarh over killing of former BJP councillor's son

Jun 01, 2022
Rajasthan: Stones pelted at police in Chittorgarh over killing of former BJP councillor's son
Bidding for IPL TV, digital rights for 2023-2027 cycle goes past Rs 42,000 crore

NewsTracker

Bidding for IPL TV, digital rights for 2023-2027 cycle goes past Rs 42,000 crore

Jun 12, 2022

science

NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover found “human trash” on Mars

NASA

NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover found “human trash” on Mars

Jun 16, 2022
Explained: How Swiss researchers pulled clean drinking water from thin air with no energy input

Explainers

Explained: How Swiss researchers pulled clean drinking water from thin air with no energy input

Jun 13, 2022
China working on space-based solar panels, plans to replace ground-based solar panels

Solar Energy

China working on space-based solar panels, plans to replace ground-based solar panels

Jun 08, 2022
Scientists turn nuclear waste into “diamond” batteries that can last for a thousand years

Battery Technology

Scientists turn nuclear waste into “diamond” batteries that can last for a thousand years

May 25, 2022