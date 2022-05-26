Mehul Das

Given how Sony and Microsoft update their gaming consoles with a more powerful “Pro” version a couple of years after they launch a new console, rumours regarding updated versions of the PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles have been making the rounds ever since the PS5 and the Xbox Series S & Series X were announced.

Now, a couple of major manufacturers have all but confirmed that the two gaming giants are working on the next generation of their gaming consoles. The new versions of these consoles are expected to come with a significant performance and graphics boost.

AMD who makes the processors for both the PS5 as well as the Xbox Series X recently started hiring an SoC verification engineer for the next-gen RDNA family graphics which reportedly are meant for the new consoles.

Also, electronics manufacturer TCL has claimed that it expects the PS5 Pro and the new Xbox Series X consoles to arrive by the end of 2023 or early 2024. The company hosted a press event to showcase its latest televisions and shared some details about the consoles getting a refresh or an upgrade. As per TCL, the new consoles will be more than capable of offering gameplay of up to 120 FPS at 2160p resolution with the most demanding of titles and they will be able to play games in 8K at respectable framerates, without breaking a sweat

The company also expects PS5 Pro and the next Xbox Series X with SoCs that will be at par with the upcoming Radeon RX 7700 XT. Given that neither Sony nor Microsoft has confirmed any of these details yet, readers should be taking the finer details around the consoles, with a grain of salt.

Both Sony and Microsoft have a history of releasing newer and updated versions of their gaming consoles. With the PS4, Sony launched the PS4 Pro, whereas Microsoft updated the Xbox One S with the One X.

It only makes sense to see that both the companies will follow the same strategy for the current-gen consoles. Besides these, the companies may also be looking at renewing and updating their manufacturing cycles and processes with the refresh of the consoles as the stocks for their current gen consoles, the PS5 and Xbox Series X, have been limited since the day they were launched, having been plagued by chip shortages and other supply chain disruptions.