Thursday, May 26, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Sony and Microsoft are planning to launch a new PS5 Pro and Xbox Series X consoles in 2023

Sony & Microsoft are set to upgrade the PS5 & the Xbox Series X consoles next year. Apparently, they have started hiring engineers for the project and are already discussing schematics with their SoC provider, AMD.


Mehul DasMay 26, 2022 16:08:15 IST

Given how Sony and Microsoft update their gaming consoles with a more powerful “Pro” version a couple of years after they launch a new console, rumours regarding updated versions of the PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles have been making the rounds ever since the PS5 and the Xbox Series S & Series X were announced. 

Sony and Microsoft are planning to launch a new PS5 Pro and Xbox Series console in 2023

Now, a couple of major manufacturers have all but confirmed that the two gaming giants are working on the next generation of their gaming consoles. The new versions of these consoles are expected to come with a significant performance and graphics boost.

AMD who makes the processors for both the PS5 as well as the Xbox Series X recently started hiring an SoC verification engineer for the next-gen RDNA family graphics which reportedly are meant for the new consoles. 

Also, electronics manufacturer TCL has claimed that it expects the PS5 Pro and the new Xbox Series X consoles to arrive by the end of 2023 or early 2024. The company hosted a press event to showcase its latest televisions and shared some details about the consoles getting a refresh or an upgrade. As per TCL, the new consoles will be more than capable of offering gameplay of up to 120 FPS at 2160p resolution with the most demanding of titles and they will be able to play games in 8K at respectable framerates, without breaking a sweat 

Sony and Microsoft are planning to launch a new PS5 Pro and Xbox Series console in 2023

The company also expects PS5 Pro and the next Xbox Series X with SoCs that will be at par with the upcoming Radeon RX 7700 XT. Given that neither Sony nor Microsoft has confirmed any of these details yet, readers should be taking the finer details around the consoles, with a grain of salt.

Both Sony and Microsoft have a history of releasing newer and updated versions of their gaming consoles. With the PS4, Sony launched the PS4 Pro, whereas Microsoft updated the Xbox One S with the One X. 

It only makes sense to see that both the companies will follow the same strategy for the current-gen consoles. Besides these, the companies may also be looking at renewing and updating their manufacturing cycles and processes with the refresh of the consoles as the stocks for their current gen consoles, the PS5 and Xbox Series X, have been limited since the day they were launched, having been plagued by chip shortages and other supply chain disruptions.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Apex Legends Mobile First Look: Is This Battle Royale Game Worth It?

Apex Legends Mobile First Look: Is This Battle Royale Game Worth It?

Why We All Love GTA And Why It Is The Best Open World Game ???????

Why We All Love GTA And Why It Is The Best Open World Game ???????

THIS Is Why Far Cry 3 Is So Much Better Than Far Cry 6 I Review

THIS Is Why Far Cry 3 Is So Much Better Than Far Cry 6 I Review

Here's Why 'Dad Of War' Is A MASTERPIECE!

Here's Why 'Dad Of War' Is A MASTERPIECE!

Elden Ring Is A Great Game, BUT... I Elden Ring Gameplay

Elden Ring Is A Great Game, BUT... I Elden Ring Gameplay

Here's How PUBG New State Became The WORST Game Of 2021!

Here's How PUBG New State Became The WORST Game Of 2021!

Here Are 5 REASONS Why 'Call Of Duty Mobile' FAILED In India I CODM

Here Are 5 REASONS Why 'Call Of Duty Mobile' FAILED In India I CODM

AMAZING News For The Indian Gaming Community! #Shorts #budget2022

AMAZING News For The Indian Gaming Community! #Shorts #budget2022

The BEST Indie Games You Might've NEVER Heard Of!

The BEST Indie Games You Might've NEVER Heard Of!

Decoding PUBG: The MOST POPULAR Mobile Game EVER!

Decoding PUBG: The MOST POPULAR Mobile Game EVER!


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

PlayStation

Xbox said no to Spider-Man, making it a PlayStation exclusive title, reveals Marvel executive

May 24, 2022
Xbox said no to Spider-Man, making it a PlayStation exclusive title, reveals Marvel executive

science

Scientists turn nuclear waste into “diamond” batteries that can last for a thousand years

Battery Technology

Scientists turn nuclear waste into “diamond” batteries that can last for a thousand years

May 25, 2022
Explained: Everything you need to know about IIT Madras' 5G network test where India's first 5G call was made

Explained: Everything you need to know about IIT Madras' 5G network test where India's first 5G call was made

May 20, 2022
Explained: What are supermassive black holes, the one which was photographed at the centre of The Milky Way

Explained: What are supermassive black holes, the one which was photographed at the centre of The Milky Way

May 13, 2022
Apple is apparently planning to launch a secret space network for iPhones

Apple is apparently planning to launch a secret space network for iPhones

May 13, 2022