Gaming consoles like the Xbox Series X & the PlayStation 5 are prohibitively expensive for a lot of people. More than the price, it is the lack of availability and the premium that one has to pay to get the latest generation of gaming consoles that have made console gaming inaccessible to a lot of people. And let’s not even get started with how much AAA titles cost.

Well, it seems that Microsoft is soon going to introduce a completely new way to access the Xbox ecosystem on your big screen, at a much more affordable price.

Microsoft is developing a game streaming device that would look something like the Amazon Fire Stick or Google Chromecast, and instead of just letting users stream their favourite series from the streaming platform of their choice, the device will also enable them to access the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate service and all the titles that come with it.

This isn’t the first time that Microsoft has hinted toward a game-forward streaming stick. Back in 2016, Microsoft was gearing up to launch a streaming stick for $99. Although it was never launched officially, Xbox and Microsoft have maintained that a cloud-based gaming service is something that they are taking seriously and would be working on in the future.

Now, although the device wouldn’t be anywhere close to a proper gaming console, the streaming stick will be making gaming accessible to a lot more people. Furthermore, it will be a great gaming solution for people who are constantly on the road and are basically living out of a suitcase. Also, introducing a cheaper way to access its titles could also entice additional Xbox subscribers to bolster Microsoft’s quarterly reports.

If certain reports are to be believed, Microsoft is currently testing out the new system with a couple of TV manufacturers, is working closely with Samsung. They are also working on an app dedicated to Samsung TVs for game streaming.

If things go as per Microsoft’s plans and projections, the streaming stick, as well as the app, should be ready for launch in the 12 months.