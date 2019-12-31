Tuesday, December 31, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Sony patents new PlayStation controller design with two extra buttons on the bottom

The next-generation PlayStation 5 gaming console will be released during the holiday season in 2020.


tech2 News StaffDec 31, 2019 15:50:32 IST

After all the leaks and teases of Sony’s PlayStation 5, the company finally confirmed that the next-generation gaming console will be coming out towards the end of 2020. It also announced that a new and upgraded controller was coming and now, a new patent suggests that it could arrive with two buttons on the bottom.

Sony patents new PlayStation controller design with two extra buttons on the bottom

PS4 controller (white).

Polygon reported that a new controller design patent was secured by Sony on 26 December. The documentation of this controller was found in the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) database. Its design is almost the same as the Dualshock 4 controllers, however, the PS button has disappeared and two additional buttons are visible on the bottom.

While this is a prototype design and not final, we could see a different controller in the final version. However, the two back buttons are similar to the recently announced Dualshock 4 attachment releasing on 23 January. The new buttons can be reportedly programmed to perform the functions of other buttons. It’s also said that the controller could be customisable since the button can be moved to other places.

Sony patent for PS controller. Image: WIPO

Sony patent for PS controller. Image: WIPO

Polygon pointed out that this design features a micro-USB port on the top, but Sony could be packing a USB-C port on the new controllers, based on previous patent leaks. Hence, the new design could actually be of an older model or just one of the early iterations of the next controller. We’ll know for sure when it’s officially revealed in 2020.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

PlayStation 5

Sony confirms 'PlayStation 5' with new controllers; coming out in the end of 2020

Oct 08, 2019
Sony confirms 'PlayStation 5' with new controllers; coming out in the end of 2020
Sony patent reveals PS5 controller design that’s similar to the Dualshock 4

PlayStation 5

Sony patent reveals PS5 controller design that’s similar to the Dualshock 4

Nov 19, 2019
Sony's $399 PlayStation VR headset to go on sale tomorrow

Sony's $399 PlayStation VR headset to go on sale tomorrow

Oct 12, 2016
Sony PlayStation TV to hit stores on October 14

Sony PlayStation TV to hit stores on October 14

Sep 23, 2014
With 7 million PlayStation 4 consoles sold, Sony has the lead on Microsoft

With 7 million PlayStation 4 consoles sold, Sony has the lead on Microsoft

Apr 18, 2014
PlayStation ramps play with clever independent games

PlayStation ramps play with clever independent games

May 01, 2014

science

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019
One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Parker Probe Findings

One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Dec 06, 2019
NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Parker Probe Findings

NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Dec 06, 2019