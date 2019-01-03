Thursday, January 03, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Slightly Mad Studios is working on a game console to rival PlayStation, Xbox

The Mad Box will apparently take 2-3 years to arrive and will match the performance of high-end PCs.

tech2 News Staff Jan 03, 2019 17:35 PM IST

For quite some time the most dominant consoles on the planet have been the Sony PlayStation 4, Microsoft Xbox One and for the most part, the Nintendo Switch. Now we are hearing of a new competitor in the form of developer Slightly Mad Studios, best known for racing sims like Project Cars and Need for Speed: Shift. It's calling its console 'The Mad Box.'

Slightly Mad Studios.

Slightly Mad Studios.

A tweet by Slightly Mad CEO (no pun intended) Ian Bell tells us that this new console will be capable 4K output at 60 fps and have VR support along with a free game engine available for all developers. The Mad Box will be a standalone system much like the PS4 or the Xbox One and although the console promises heavy-duty hardware, it will be priced competitively, says a report by Variety.

"We think competition is healthy and we have the required hardware contacts to be able to bring something epic to fruition based on our designs," Bell said in an interview with Variety.

However, don't get your hopes up of getting this console anytime soon. The Mad Box will take 2-3 years to arrive and will apparently match the performance of high-end PCs of that time.

It would also have to compete with the PS5 and Xbox Project Scarlette consoles, which are rumoured to come around that time. To pitch an untested product against industry heavyweights and also pricing it competitively will be interesting to see.

You'd need to be slightly mad to make a winning product in the face of such competition, wouldn't you?

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to https://www.firstpost.com/whatsapp-tech.html and hit the Subscribe button.

tags
Loading...



Steve Madden #Selfmade


Top Stories

latest videos

PUBG’s Indian Dream Team feat. CarryMinati, Gunshot, Dynamo | All Things Internet

PUBG’s Indian Dream Team feat. CarryMinati, Gunshot, Dynamo | All Things Internet
Top Tech and Science Trends of 2018

Top Tech and Science Trends of 2018
The Jio Effect | Data Revolution | All Things Internet

The Jio Effect | Data Revolution | All Things Internet
Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018

Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018
PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP

PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP
Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro

Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro
Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet

Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review
PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone

PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone
All Things Internet | Tech2

All Things Internet | Tech2

also see

TechBuzz

Microsoft sells over 1 million Xbox One consoles in less than 24 hrs

Nov 23, 2013

Microsoft sells over 1 million Xbox One consoles in less than 24 hrs

Nov 23, 2013

Microsoft to launch Xbox One in China this September after lifting of ban

Apr 30, 2014

Thanks to Xbox One, PS4 sales, AMD Q1 results beat expectations

Apr 18, 2014

Sony's PS4 tops Xbox One as gamers' holiday choice

Sep 30, 2013

Microsoft Xbox One coming to India on September 23 starting at Rs 39,990

Jun 10, 2014

science

ISC 2019

Scientists should connect with people, target socioeconomic applications: PM Modi

Jan 03, 2019

Science Congress 2019

PM Modi closes ISC 2019 speech with the announcement of a new science and tech council

Jan 03, 2019

ISC 2019 Inauguration

Indian Science Congress 2019 Updates: PM Modi closes Science Congress inauguration with vision for New India

Jan 03, 2019

Lunar Mission

China's Chang'e-4 probe relays first images after historic touchdown on moon's far side

Jan 03, 2019