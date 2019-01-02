Wednesday, January 02, 2019 Back to
Sony PlayStation 4 Slim, PlayStation VR, PlayStation 4 Pro prices cut in India

The PS4 consoles and accessories price cut is applicable across all Sony distributors immediately.

tech2 News Staff Jan 02, 2019 12:36 PM IST

Sony has announced a price cut to a bunch of its gaming consoles and accessories in India. First reported by Gadgets360, this price cut apparently owes to the recently reduced Goods & Services Tax (GST) on consumer electronics.

The price cut is applicable to PlayStation 4 Slim 500 GB and 1 TB, PlayStation 4 Pro 1 TB, PlayStation VR and PlayStation VR Mega Pack. Price have also been reduced for DualShock 4 controller, PlayStation 4 Aim Controller, PlayStation 4 Platinum Wireless Headset, PlayStation 4 Wireless Stereo Headset, PlayStation 4 vertical stand, and the PlayStation 4 Twin Pack.

This means, effective immediately, you can buy the PlayStation 4 Slim 500 GB at Rs 28,580 down from Rs 30,990, whereas the 1 TB variant at Rs 33,650, down from Rs 36,490.

PlayStation 4 Pro 1 TB, on the other hand, will now be available at Rs 3,280 lesser. This brings down the console's price from Rs 41,990 to Rs 38,710.

PlayStation 4 console.

PlayStation 4 console.

The prices of PlayStation VR and PlayStation VR Mega Pack have also come down, with the VR now available at Rs 28,580 instead of Rs 30,990, and the VR Mega's price now down to Rs and Rs 31,600 against its usual price of Rs 34,290.

As for the accessories, the DualShock 4 controller and the PlayStation 4 Aim controller will both be available at Rs 5,050 now, a reduced price of Rs 440.

The PlayStation 4 platinum wireless headset priced have also been reduced by slightly over Rs 1,000, bringing its price down from Rs 14,990 to Rs 13,810.

The PlayStation 4 vertical stand and the PlayStation 4 twin pack move motion controllers have also received a price cut to Rs 1,830 and Rs 6,450 respectively.

These price changes are now applicable across all Sony distributors.

Due to the GST cut, Xiaomi has also announced a price reduction for Mi LED Smart TV 4A 32-inch, Mi LED TV 4C Pro 32-inch, and Mi LED TV 4A Pro.

