Monday, November 19, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Microsoft could release a disc-less, affordable Xbox One console next year: Report

Microsoft subscription-based services to Xbox users makes way for its digital-only console.

tech2 News Staff Nov 19, 2018 10:41 AM IST

While rumours are circulating about the next-gen PlayStation console in the works from Sony, Microsoft looks to be upping its game as well with its Xbox One. A new report has suggested that a new Xbox One console could be released next year and it is touted to be disc-less.

Representational image.

Representational image.

As per a report in Thurott, the intent of this Xbox console is to target the budget audience, as it appears that the company will be pricing the device starting at around $200.

For those who own discs and want to get this next Xbox, Microsoft will be conducting a disc-to-digital program that will let you trade game discs for digital download codes at Microsoft stores.

One thing that is for sure is that this new Xbox will not be part of the Scarlette series which happens to be the successor to the Xbox One.

Seeing Microsoft push its subscription-based services to Xbox users, it makes sense for the company to come up with a digital only console. However, a major point of concern would definitely be the disk space present in this console.

With games such as Red Dead Redemption 2 taking up a mammoth 98 GB of hard disk space, it remains to be seen if Xbox users will be able to get expandable storage options.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review
Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

also see

PUBG

PUBG currently available for free on Xbox One as possible PS4 launch looms large

Nov 08, 2018

PUBG for PlayStation

PUBG is confirmed to come to PlayStation 4 on 7 December, preorders begin today

Nov 14, 2018

PUBG

PUBG could soon arrive on PlayStation 4, leaks hint at imminent launch

Nov 06, 2018

Xbox One

Xbox One keyboard and mouse support to roll out for Fortnite and 14 other games

Nov 11, 2018

PUBG for PlayStation 4

PUBG release date for PlayStation 4 may have been inadvertently leaked by Amazon

Nov 10, 2018

PUBG

PUBG joins hands with DC to introduce Joker and Harley Quinn to the game soon

Nov 06, 2018

science

Satellites

New space industry emerges to inspect, refuel and repair abandoned satellites

Nov 19, 2018

Diabetes

Google halts project to build glucose-sensing contact lens for people with diabetes

Nov 19, 2018

Medicine

A super-spicy Moroccan cactus offers hope to end our dependence on opioids

Nov 18, 2018

AI Ethics

AI's rapid growth raises pressing need for ethics, regulations around it: UN expert

Nov 18, 2018