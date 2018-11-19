tech2 News Staff

While rumours are circulating about the next-gen PlayStation console in the works from Sony, Microsoft looks to be upping its game as well with its Xbox One. A new report has suggested that a new Xbox One console could be released next year and it is touted to be disc-less.

As per a report in Thurott, the intent of this Xbox console is to target the budget audience, as it appears that the company will be pricing the device starting at around $200.

For those who own discs and want to get this next Xbox, Microsoft will be conducting a disc-to-digital program that will let you trade game discs for digital download codes at Microsoft stores.

One thing that is for sure is that this new Xbox will not be part of the Scarlette series which happens to be the successor to the Xbox One.

Seeing Microsoft push its subscription-based services to Xbox users, it makes sense for the company to come up with a digital only console. However, a major point of concern would definitely be the disk space present in this console.

With games such as Red Dead Redemption 2 taking up a mammoth 98 GB of hard disk space, it remains to be seen if Xbox users will be able to get expandable storage options.