tech2 News Staff

PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 update dropped on 14 August for all players and it brought a host of new changes including the Infection mode in Evo Groud. Now the PUBG Mobile team has released on a new video on its Twitter page about new outfits and skins in the Seven Seas pack. This event for this pack has already started as of 29 August and will end on 18 September.

The Seven Seas set will let the player dress like in the traditional sailor's outfit, much like the one worn by Commodore Norrington in Pirates of the Caribbean. Then there is the Black Thorne set which dresses the player like a pirate complete with a sword. The third one is called a Buccaneer set which gives the user a pirate outfit but is less flamboyant than the Black Thorne set.

Those who've ever aspired to be a Captain might like the Seven Seas set, while the more piratically inclined may prefer the Black Thorn Set. Prefer to draw less attention while you're getting your loot? The Buccaneer set is definitely for you! What's your swashbuckling style? pic.twitter.com/mEvjZSfeHw — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) August 29, 2019

In more news about PUBG Mobile, with Season 8 fast approaching to a close, people are eagerly waiting for Season 9 and the new updates that will come with it. If new leaks are to be believed, the new upcoming features are being ported directly from PUBG PC to the mobile version of the game.

Reliable tipster Mr Ghost, who has been previously correct about upcoming PUBG Mobile leaks has posted a new video which shows the new features that have come on the Chinese beta version of the game called the Game of Peace.

As per the video, PUBG Mobile beta version in China has received an option to increase the game frame rate to 90 fps and even 120 fps. This option to increase frame rate is seen in the settings where the general frame rate happens to be Low, Medium, High, Ultra and Extreme. According to what can be seen in the video, the Chinese beta gets additional options of 90 and 120 Hz. Obviously this mode will only be supported on devices which have a higher refresh rate display.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.