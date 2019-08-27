Tuesday, August 27, 2019Back to
PUBG Mobile update 0.14.5 could introduce new MPK5 weapon, vehicles and more

PUBG Mobile Season 9 could introduce a new weapon, canted sights, vehicles, and an extreme cold mode


tech2 News StaffAug 27, 2019 16:39:37 IST

As Season 8 of the wildly popular multiplayer battle royale game PUBG Mobile approaches its end, anticipation is already building for Season 9 and what updates it will bring along. The current season is expected to end on 12 September which is when the update 0.14.5 will be rolled out.

PUBG Mobile.

YouTuber Mr Ghost, who has been providing reliable leaks about new PUBG Mobile updates, has come out with a new video detailing the upcoming update. Here's what can be expected:

MPK5 Submachine Gun

A new gun could be added to the snowy Vikendi map and it's an SMG called the MPK5. The gun has already been introduced in the PC version of the game and it will quite likely replace the Vector SMG in the map. The new gun is expected to use 9 mm rounds and will have three standard shooting modes including burst, single, and auto.

Canted sight

This is again a feature which has been available on PUBG PC for quite some time and could be making its way to mobile. It allows you to have two different scopes on the same gun for quickly switching depending on your combat situation whether you need a basic sight or a scope.

Zima and Snow bike

The Zima is a hatchback car that looks like a mini-SUV and it will probably be introduced only in the Vikendi map along with the Snow Bike, replacing the regular bike in the game.

Extreme Cold Mode

This is another update which could be added to the Vikendi map. While not much is known about this new mode, it is said to include new snowstorm conditions that will hamper movement and also reduce health.

