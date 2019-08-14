tech2 News Staff

The highly-awaited 0.14.0 update of PUBG Mobile has been rolled out on the respective app stores. This update brings in a lot of new features including a new UI with a new main menu theme and a new zombie mode. All these updates were pushed out in the beta version last week and it has now been publicly launched.

‘Infection Mode’ is the latest zombie mode that has arrived on PUBG Mobile. This is going to be a player versus player mode where players will be randomly divided into Defenders and Zombies. Defenders are regular human players who will be able to use weapons to shoot down the Zombies. But don’t worry, Zombies will be given special abilities with cooldown counters and they can use melee attacks on the human players.

Several updates have been introduced to the main menu with improved visual effects along with a designed Daily Mission menu. The character system has also been given some changes along with regular bug fixes and improvements.

Here’s the full list of patch notes for the 0.14.0 update:

Android Resources Extension Pack

Reduced the size of the Android installation package and added Resource Expansion Pack, which contains some rarely used equipment and resources that are displayed with a placeholder icon unless the Pack is downloaded.

Mode Selection UI adjusted:

a. Added tier information in Classic

b. Matchmaking and Settings are now on the same page

c. Visual effects improved

Daily Mission redesigned: (Not available on the test server yet, some missions can not switch perspective now, and there is a temporary key for the test)

a. The number of Daily Missions are reduced and rewards have been adjusted;

b. Daily Missions, other than the login mission, are released randomly. If players are not satisfied with their current Daily Missions, they can switch to other random missions in the mission pool up to three times a day.

New Feature: Infection Mode

This is an asymmetric PVP mode. After the match starts, players are randomly divided into Zombies and Defenders. While Defenders can use firearms, Zombies can only use melee attacks and abilities with cooldown time.

Zombies can be revived after being defeated by Defenders, while Defenders will be turned into Zombies after being killed by Zombies. If all Defenders are infected, zombies win; if even just 1 Defender survives, then the Defenders win.

Character System

a. Each player gets a character at the beginning.

b. Characters start with one skill that is only effective within EvoGround.

c. Characters can be customized with outfits, voices, emotes and MVP emotes.

d. Level up the characters and collect progress rewards by playing with them in any mode to earn EXP.

​Level V and rewards added for some achievements

Battle-Hardened V: Reach Ace.

Fun Times V: Complete 800 matches in Arcade.

Classic Lover V: Complete 1000 matches in Classic.

Evo Tactician I-V: Complete 5/20/50/100/200 matches in EvoGround.

Perseverance V: Log in consecutively for 60 days.

Assault Mastery V: Kill 2000 enemies with Assault Rifles.

Sniper Mastery V: Kill 1000 enemies with Sniper Rifles.

Shotgun Mastery V: Kill 1000 enemies with Shotguns.

SMG Mastery V: Kill 2000 enemies with SMG.

Melee Mastery V: Kill 200 enemies with Melee.

Pistol Mastery V: Kill 200 enemies with Pistols.

Deathbringer V: Kill 2000 enemies.

Skull Collector V: 200 Kill enemies with headshots.

Field Medic V: Revive teammates 500 times.

Predator V: Kill 20 enemies in a single Classic match.

Chicken Bucket V: Win 50 matches.

PUBG Elite V: Earn 555 SSS rating

Epic Find V: Earn 100 different permanent outfits(Legendary).

Mythic Fashion I-V: Earn 1/5/10/20/50 different permanent outfits(Mythic).

Social Butterfly V: Reach 120 in-game friends.

Brothers in Arms V: Team up with friends 1000 times.

Santa Claus V: Gift an item to a friend 100 times.

Center of Attention V: Earn 600 LIKEs.

Happy Training V: Complete 1000 Clan Trainings.

Shopaholic V: Spend 1000000BP.

Perfectionist V: Reach the highest Royale Pass rank for 6 seasons in a row.

Bounty Hunter V: Complete 1000 Royale Pass missions.

Open Sesame V: Open 100 Royale Pass Elite Crates.

Unique Destiny: Earn 6000 Achievement points.

Battlefield Veteran I-III

Complete any 2/4/6 of the following achievements:

Assault Mastery V, Sniper Mastery V, Shotgun Mastery V, SMG Mastery V, Melee Mastery V, Pistol Mastery V.​

Improvements and Bug Fixes

Inventory interaction UI adjusted

a. Non-inventory UI functions blocked in Inventory

b. Expanded the item display area

c. Simplified the editing of emotes

d. Improved the selection logic for firearms and vehicles

e. Players can now choose to show the helmets and backpacks in the main menu

f. Added new zoom feature to zoom in on the character when viewing firearms, hats, glasses, face accessories and backpacks

Improved outfits: after the update, if the outfit being previewed is in conflict with the currently equipped outfit, the current outfit will be unequipped to make sure the previewed outfit displays correctly.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.