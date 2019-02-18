Monday, February 18, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

PUBG Mobile team speaks out on addiction woes, promises healthy in-game environment

PUBG Mobile shows concern about gaming addiction, will take feedback from educators, government bodies

tech2 News Staff Feb 18, 2019 15:08:17 IST

PUBG, the battle royale game became one of the popular titles in the gaming arena in a brief time period. The mobile version of the game transcended the boundaries of mobile gaming and seized the attention of more than a million users in no time. But while compelling gameplay and optimised graphics offered users a refreshingly new experience, PUBG Mobile’s addiction raised several questions in India.

Representational image. Credit: PUBG Mobile

Representational image. Credit: PUBG Mobile

The Gujarat government recently asked primary schools to ban students from playing the game as it was adversely hampering their academic performance. Few others even suggested a PUBG ban in the entire country.

However, after all these uproars, PUBG Mobile taking the matter in concern said in a statement that is developing several new features and enhancements to deliver a “healthy and balanced in-game environment.” It further mentioned that to enhance the PUBG Mobile experience, it shall continue to work with different stakeholders, including parents, educators and government bodies and consider their feedback.

The statement from PUBG Mobile as obtained by Tech2, “We appreciate the support and trust given to us by our PUBG Mobile players. While we strive to deliver the best possible gaming experience to our fans, we also believe that it is extremely important for us to be a responsible member of the gaming ecosystem. To this end, we constantly work and shall continue to work with different stakeholders, including parents, educators and government bodies, and listening to their feedback on what we can do to enhance the overall PUBG Mobile experience.”

“To foster a healthy and balanced in-game environment, we are developing numerous new features and enhancements which enables us to provide an environment for players to enjoy PUBG Mobile in a rewarding and responsible manner. We are honored to have a passionate community of PUBG Mobile players in India and globally and continue to welcome their feedback to make PUBG Mobile the best game ever!” the PUBG Mobile team added.

The addiction to the game came under the radar after an 11-year old send a letter to the Maharashtra government seeking a ban on the popular mobile game and more recently the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to have mentioned the PUBG game and addressed the issue during Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0. Recently, he approached the Bombay High Court regarding the matter. As per a report, the court is currently seeking Maharashtra and Indian government’s interference to respond to the PIL (Public Interest Litigation) filed by the 11-year old boy.

While PUBG Mobile has now promised to deliver healthy in-game environment it remains to be seen how bedlam about PUBG addiction settles down in the country.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban centres?


Top Stories

latest videos

Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science

Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science
Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?

Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri
3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science

3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science
Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem
Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

also see

PUBG

Denied an expensive phone to play PUBG, Mumbai youth commits suicide

Feb 04, 2019

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile servers under maintenance as Tencent preps 0.11.0 Zombie mode update

Feb 18, 2019

PUBG

PUBG love story: Two players fall in love while playing the popular battle royale game

Feb 14, 2019

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile's Zombie mode update could most likely come on 19 February

Feb 15, 2019

PUBG Mobile

Indian PUBG Mobile pro 8Bit_Thug talks about his bonding with Mortal, team 8Bit

Feb 06, 2019

PUBG

PUBG has turned one-year-old: The mad video game's journey from then to now

Feb 10, 2019

science

Stem Cells

Japan's first trial of stem cell treatment for spinal cord injury gets green light

Feb 18, 2019

Space Power

China plans to build the first of its space-based power stations by 2025: Report

Feb 18, 2019

SpaceX Starship

SpaceX Starship a tougher project than any of our Mars missions: NASA engineer

Feb 18, 2019

Astronomy

Breathtaking high-resolution photo of the Moon leaves Reddit users crooning

Feb 18, 2019