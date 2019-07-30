Tuesday, July 30, 2019Back to
PUBG Mobile Lite becomes the top free game in India on Google's Play Store

PUBG Mobile Lite has features that can help users play the game in low network areas also.


tech2 News StaffJul 30, 2019 13:51:21 IST

With PUBG announcing a lite version of the main game for PC, it was only a matter of time before something similar was seen in PUBG Mobile. Tencent has announced a less graphic intensive version of the game called PUBG Mobile Lite on the Play Store and it has become the top free game in India within three days of its launch.

On top is PUBG Lite, which is also the top trending game in India, is followed by Ludo King, Fun Race 3D, Garena Free Fire, and Bottle Shooting Game. The game has been built on the Unreal Engine 4 and has been specially optimised for games which have RAM less than 2 GB.

In the lite version, which has a size of 491 MB, users will get a smaller map made for 60 players, which can last up to 10 minutes. This can certainly be a good option for players using entry-level smartphones.

Further, PUBG Mobile Lite has features that can help users play the game in low network areas also. For starters, the Lite version will come with an enhanced aim-assist, which will help during crawling and standing positions, hence simplifying control and compatibility with weak network environments.

Commenting  on the popularity the PUBG Mobile India said, "The popularity of PUBG Mobile Lite can be attributed to the fact that a considerable segment of the Indian smartphone market comprises of ‘entry-level smartphones' and now thanks to the new lighter version — PUBG Mobile Lite, this segment has access to a game which was beyond their reach," the company said in a statement.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

