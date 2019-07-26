Friday, July 26, 2019Back to
PUBG Mobile Lite launched in India, available to download on Google Play Store

New PUBG Mobile lite can is 491 MB and can also run on the devices that have less than 2 GB of RAM.


tech2 News StaffJul 26, 2019 14:02:49 IST

After Tencent Games launched a lighter PC version of PUBG called PUBG Lite, it has now started rolling out a lighter version of PUBG Mobile as well. The lite app for mobile is now available on Google Play Store

PUBG Mobile Lite is 491 MB in size and it can also run on devices that have less than 2 GB of RAM.

In the lite version, users will get a smaller map made for 60 players, which can last up to 10 minutes. This can certainly be a good option for players using entry-level smartphones that have low RAM in their devices.

Further, PUBG Mobile Lite has features that can help users play the game in low network areas also. For starters, the Lite version will come with an enhanced aim-assist, which will help during crawling and standing positions, hence simplifying control and compatibility with weak network environments.

With the lite app, players will also be able to aim clearer shorts as this version will give an increased bullet speed along with no bullet drop effect. The time to kill will also be extended which according to the company, "would enhance players survivability during firefights and encourage aggressive play".

Good news for the new users is that all the new players joining in will be eligible for various rewards, in the form of new gears and vehicles.

