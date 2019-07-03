tech2 News Staff

While PUBG Mobile has taken off at breakneck speed in the country, the PC version of the game has not exactly been on top of things. Apart from the fact that PUBG PC costs Rs 1,000, there is also the bottleneck of implementing costly high-end hardware. With the new PUBG Lite, the game will become accessible to a wider audience of PC users as it has minimal hardware requirements and is also free-to-play.

Imagine playing PUBG on a thin ultrabook. With PUBG Lite you won't have to imagine it. The game is now available to play for anyone who's signed up for the testing program.

Registering in time will ensure you win an event code that will be sent to your mailbox by 11 July. The event code is a redeem code that can be exchanged for the corresponding items in-game. Apart from low hardware requirements, PUBG Lite is also going to be a free-to-play game like PUBG Mobile.

Here are the minimum system requirements for running PUBG Lite.

OS: Windows 7,8,10 64 Bit

CPU: Core i3 @2.4 Ghz

RAM: 4 GB

GPU: Intel HD 4000

Storage: 4 GB

The recommended specs for the game are as follows:

OS: Windows 7,8,10 64 Bit

CPU: Core i5 @2.8 Ghz

RAM: 8 GB

GPU: DirectX11 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870

Storage: 4 GB

This is very low compared to the original version of the game, which requires at least an NVIDIA GeForce 900-series GPU, a newer processor and at least 6 GB of RAM.

