PUBG Lite Beta for PC launched in India: Minimum PC specs and everything else you need to know

PUBG Lite had been announced for India and now we have a date for the launch of the beta service which is 4 July.

tech2 News StaffJul 04, 2019 17:29:29 IST

While PUBG Mobile has taken off at breakneck speed in the country, the PC version of the game has not exactly been on top of things. Apart from the fact that PUBG PC costs Rs 1,000, there is also the bottleneck of implementing costly high-end hardware. With the new PUBG Lite, the game will become accessible to a wider audience of PC users as it has minimal hardware requirements and is also free-to-play.

PUBG Lite poster.

Imagine playing PUBG on a thin ultrabook. With PUBG Lite you won't have to imagine it. The game is now available to play for anyone who's signed up for the testing program.

(Also Read: How to pre-register for PUBG Lite?)

Registering in time will ensure you win an event code that will be sent to your mailbox by 11 July. The event code is a redeem code that can be exchanged for the corresponding items in-game. Apart from low hardware requirements, PUBG Lite is also going to be a free-to-play game like PUBG Mobile.

Here are the minimum system requirements for running PUBG Lite.

  • OS: Windows 7,8,10 64 Bit
  • CPU: Core i3 @2.4 Ghz
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • GPU: Intel HD 4000
  • Storage: 4 GB

The recommended specs for the game are as follows:

  • OS: Windows 7,8,10 64 Bit
  • CPU: Core i5 @2.8 Ghz
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • GPU: DirectX11 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870
  • Storage: 4 GB

This is very low compared to the original version of the game, which requires at least an NVIDIA GeForce 900-series GPU, a newer processor and at least 6 GB of RAM.

