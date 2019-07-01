Monday, July 01, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 esports tournament announced with Rs 1.5 crore prize

Oppo will be the official sponsor for the tournament as it was also earlier for the PUBG Mobile Campus Championships.

tech2 News StaffJul 01, 2019 15:08:10 IST

The PUBG Mobile hype in the country refuses to die down as we Oppo in association with Tencent and PUBG Corp is announcing a new tournament for the mobile game and this time the stakes are even higher. PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 is going to be the countries first multi-tiered tournament for eSports and has massive rewards of Rs 1.5 crore.

PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 esports tournament announced with Rs 1.5 crore prize

PUBG Mobile India Tour

Oppo will be the official sponsor for the tournament as it was also earlier for the PUBG Mobile Campus Championships held last year. For enlisting in the tournament you would need to be an Indian resident and you would need to be higher than level 20 and also be at least on the Platinum V tier. Registrations for the event are now currently open.

As this will be a regional tournament, users from all over the country can select any one of the four cities while registering for the tournament. For participating, there are no restrictions to the number of players registering in a group, however, the number of registrations by a participant is limited to one.

The qualifying matches will be played across all the four maps and will be spread over the various rounds. The matches will be a mix of first-person shooter and third-person shooter games.

The form of in-game qualifications is going to be the same as the recently concluded PUBG Mobile: Club Open. The top 500 teams will be selected for an 'Online Playoffs' round based on the points they have secured. These teams will then be further scaled down to 20 teams which will then be segregated into 4 groups out of which the winners will then compete in the grand finale.

Aneesh Aravind, General Manager, Tencent Games India said in a statement We are focusing on developing esports to be accessible to millions of PUBG MOBILE players in India, to participate and watch, no matter where they are in India. The open-for-all large-scale tournament format of PMIT enables any player to participate and experience the thrill of the competition. We are collaborating with popular content creators to cast and live stream the matches on YouTube & Facebook in multiple languages to improve the viewing experience. By bringing the finals to 5 cities we are hoping to engage and excite our player base across India and make PMIT, uniquely Indian.”.

tags
Loading...


Climate Change: Are We Nearing Tipping Point? | Firstpost Conversations Episode 6


Top Stories

latest videos

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI


also see

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019: Team Soul wins regional finals and qualifies for Berlin

Jun 16, 2019
PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019: Team Soul wins regional finals and qualifies for Berlin
YouTube Music now allows to download upto 500 songs in offline playlist

YouTube

YouTube Music now allows to download upto 500 songs in offline playlist

Jul 01, 2019
PUBG Mobile Star Challenge 2019 announced with a prize pool of $250,000 on offer

PUBG

PUBG Mobile Star Challenge 2019 announced with a prize pool of $250,000 on offer

Jun 28, 2019
YouTube executives debating over moving all children's content to YouTube Kids app

YouTube

YouTube executives debating over moving all children's content to YouTube Kids app

Jun 20, 2019
YouTube introduces changes to recommended videos for an improved viewing experience

YouTube

YouTube introduces changes to recommended videos for an improved viewing experience

Jun 27, 2019
Youtube investigation in late stage, might face fine for improper data collection

Youtube

Youtube investigation in late stage, might face fine for improper data collection

Jun 20, 2019

science

Amateur Astronomy Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Astronomy

Amateur Astronomy Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Jul 01, 2019
First and only solar eclipse of 2019 on 2 July: Here's where & how to watch it

solar eclipse

First and only solar eclipse of 2019 on 2 July: Here's where & how to watch it

Jul 01, 2019
NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

NASA hacked

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

Jun 25, 2019
'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Robot

'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Jun 24, 2019