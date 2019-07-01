tech2 News Staff

The PUBG Mobile hype in the country refuses to die down as we Oppo in association with Tencent and PUBG Corp is announcing a new tournament for the mobile game and this time the stakes are even higher. PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 is going to be the countries first multi-tiered tournament for eSports and has massive rewards of Rs 1.5 crore.

Oppo will be the official sponsor for the tournament as it was also earlier for the PUBG Mobile Campus Championships held last year. For enlisting in the tournament you would need to be an Indian resident and you would need to be higher than level 20 and also be at least on the Platinum V tier. Registrations for the event are now currently open.

As this will be a regional tournament, users from all over the country can select any one of the four cities while registering for the tournament. For participating, there are no restrictions to the number of players registering in a group, however, the number of registrations by a participant is limited to one.

The qualifying matches will be played across all the four maps and will be spread over the various rounds. The matches will be a mix of first-person shooter and third-person shooter games.

The form of in-game qualifications is going to be the same as the recently concluded PUBG Mobile: Club Open. The top 500 teams will be selected for an 'Online Playoffs' round based on the points they have secured. These teams will then be further scaled down to 20 teams which will then be segregated into 4 groups out of which the winners will then compete in the grand finale.

Aneesh Aravind, General Manager, Tencent Games India said in a statement “We are focusing on developing esports to be accessible to millions of PUBG MOBILE players in India, to participate and watch, no matter where they are in India. The open-for-all large-scale tournament format of PMIT enables any player to participate and experience the thrill of the competition. We are collaborating with popular content creators to cast and live stream the matches on YouTube & Facebook in multiple languages to improve the viewing experience. By bringing the finals to 5 cities we are hoping to engage and excite our player base across India and make PMIT, uniquely Indian.”.