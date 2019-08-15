Thursday, August 15, 2019Back to
PUBG Mobile Independence Day Challenge is live for Indian users till 31 August

This challenge lets you claim crate coupons, headgears, gun skins, parachutes and more. You can also buy an exclusive Patriot Pack.


tech2 News StaffAug 15, 2019 12:38:48 IST

PUBG Mobile is easily one of the most popular battle royale games in India. After the Diwali outfit PUBG Mobile last year, the gaming company is now coming out with another offering targeted at its Indian community. To celebrate the 73rd Independence Day of India, PUBG Mobile has come out with an Independence Day Challenge.

What is the PUBG Mobile Independence Day Challenge?

This is just another PUBG Mobile challenge where you are expected to complete certain Independence Day missions to win Freedom Tokens and redeem them for rewards. This challenge lets you claim crate coupons, headgears, gun skins, parachutes and more. You can also buy an exclusive Patriot Pack.

PUBG Mobile Independence Day challenge. Image: PUBG

Till when is the PUBG Mobile Independence Day Challenge on?

The Challenge has begun on 14 August and will go on till 31 August. But the mission completion time will end on 27 August.

How to get Freedom Tokens in PUBG Mobile Independence Day Challenge?

According to PUBG Mobile there are four ways to go about this:

  • Login Reward: You just have to login and get different rewards such as freedom tokens, headgears, silver fragments, crate coupon scraps and more.
  • Tier Dash: You can reach different tiers and get rewards such as freedom tokens, premium crate scraps and BP.
  • Clan Assembly: On completion of missions with your clan, you can win rewards such as freedom tokens and silver fragments.
  • Firepower: On completing missions with the 'Weapon of the day', you get a chance to win gun skin (AKM, Groza, etc) and freedom tokens.

Redeem rewards include:

  • Thunderous armour
  • Skeleton hand executioner suit and parachute + suit
  • Scar L gun skin and much more.
The highly-awaited 0.14.0 update of PUBG Mobile has been rolled out on the respective app stores. This update brings in a lot of new features including a new UI with a new main menu theme and a new zombie mode. All these updates were pushed out in the beta version last week and it has now been publicly launched.

Here's a list of smartphones under Rs 25,000 which are ideal for PUBG Mobile gaming.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

