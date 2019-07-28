22:08 (IST)
Here is the final table
tech2 News StaffJul 28, 2019 22:14:38 IST
Day 3 will be the final day of the tournament and will also have a total of six matches in the same format as Day 2.
highlights
21:06 (IST)
The final game of the tournament is about to begin! Erangel it is! Who will win the $180,000 jackpot?
17:32 (IST)
Here's All Rejection Gaming's performance
17:26 (IST)
All Rejection Gaming get the Chicken Dinner on the second game!
16:49 (IST)
People still rooting for SOUL. Next map is Erangel
16:32 (IST)
Bigetron Esports win the first game!
21:47 (IST)
Thank you for joining and bye bye!
21:46 (IST)
Winner Winner Chicken Dinner for Top Esports!
21:44 (IST)
Top Esports win the PUBG Mobile Club Open!
21:38 (IST)
Bigetron win the final match! But who won?
21:09 (IST)
On a related side-note here's one for Indian fans
Fasten your seatbelts, it's gonna be a bumpy ride! Group A Online Playoffs of OPPO X PUBG MOBILE India Series starts tomorrow! Are you guys ready? Qualified Squads can log in to their account and check for the match schedule!— PUBG MOBILE INDIA (@PUBGMOBILE_IN) July 28, 2019
Website - https://t.co/oycvDAV0XP#PMIT #PUBGMXOPPO pic.twitter.com/SN23uxeMBH
The final game of the tournament is about to begin! Erangel it is!
Who will win the $180,000 jackpot?
20:49 (IST)
Top Esports has taken control of their destiny with a huge Round 15 win! There is one round of play left, nothing is certain yet in the #PMCO 2019 Global Finals sponsored by Vivo! If you aren't watching yet, now is the time! https://t.co/bPTVSAIkAT pic.twitter.com/r6dhjCEPkf— PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) July 28, 2019
20:42 (IST)
Top Esports grab the Chicken Dinner in the second last game!
20:12 (IST)
Second last game has commenced and it's in Vikendi!
Who will win this time?
20:11 (IST)
We've got a tie for #1 between XQF and Top Esports! There are 2 Rounds left in the #PMCO 2019 Global Finals sponsored by Vivo. Every. Point. Matters. https://t.co/bPTVSAIkAT pic.twitter.com/h0K87w4aIN— PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) July 28, 2019
19:54 (IST)
Bigetron with an unbelievable win over XQF in Round 14, for their second chicken dinner of the day. No matter how dire the situation looks, they have an ice cold demeanor and never give up! https://t.co/bPTVSAIkAT pic.twitter.com/ECDEeXZtO2— PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) July 28, 2019
19:46 (IST)
Bigetron have won again today in Match 4!
Another win on the board after winning a clutch at the very end!
19:23 (IST)
Every team needs to finish strong with only 3 matches to go, no team is safe in the #PMCO 2019 Global Finals sponsored by Vivo. Someone will prove they are truly the best, who will it be? https://t.co/bPTVSAIkAT pic.twitter.com/ss4xXgO8SB— PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) July 28, 2019
18:52 (IST)
Round 13's final moments were tense, with @TOP_Esports_ having to rush in to get the win. Bold play and a coordinated attack brings it home in the #PMCO 2019 Global Finals sponsored by Vivo! https://t.co/bPTVSAIkAT pic.twitter.com/cyoLgPT2X2— PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) July 28, 2019
18:47 (IST)
Halfway done with the last day of the #PMCO 2019 Global Finals sponsored by Vivo, and only 6 points separating the top 3! Lots of opportunity in the last matches, who will be victorious? https://t.co/bPTVSAIkAT pic.twitter.com/qZe5cS46sy— PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) July 28, 2019
18:34 (IST)
Top Esports put in the work, and fought furiously with limited cover to take the win in Round 13 of the #PMCO 2019 Global Finals sponsored by Vivo. Great teamplay, and 15 kills, leads to wins! https://t.co/bPTVSAIkAT pic.twitter.com/TDFBYXAq35— PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) July 28, 2019
18:23 (IST)
Top Esports win the third game!
17:51 (IST)
Match 3 has started in Miramar
This is the 13th game of the tournament. Who will win?
17:49 (IST)
We've got a new leader after Round 12, but will they be able to hold the top spot? A big fight in Miramar coming up next in the #PMCO Global Finals sponsored by Vivo! https://t.co/bPTVSAIkAT pic.twitter.com/3Kp4cxbu4p— PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) July 28, 2019
17:33 (IST)
All Rejection Gaming played Round 12 of the #PMCO Global Finals sponsored by Vivo very smart, and pounced at the perfect moment to take the chicken dinner. The standings are swinging, who can take advantage? pic.twitter.com/oZLGmuC6Yq— PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) July 28, 2019
17:32 (IST)
17:30 (IST)
Elite Gaming topple X-Quest to go on 1st place
17:26 (IST)
17:14 (IST)
16:56 (IST)
Second match on Erangel has started
16:49 (IST)
16:38 (IST)
The second half of the standings
16:36 (IST)
Standings after Round 11
16:32 (IST)
16:29 (IST)
We are down to 10 teams!
The last two circles are coming up. It's going to be intense! SOUL eliminated at 10 spot.
16:24 (IST)
Mortal gets killed and only Ronak left for SOUL
16:02 (IST)
The final day of the #PMCO Global Finals is here! The teams will be pulling out all the stops, and the gameplay is sure to be crazy intense. Don’t miss out! https://t.co/bPTVSAIkAT pic.twitter.com/42Jej5NdPI— PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) July 28, 2019
16:00 (IST)
PUBG Mobile 2020 World League announced
More details to follow soon. Registrations begin from 8 August.
15:59 (IST)
All 16 teams have arrived
15:29 (IST)
Top Fraggers till now
paraboy - 27 kills
OldBoy - 25 kills
JUSTHIS - 19 kills
Cat - 19 kills
15:27 (IST)
What was your favorite moment of the #PMCO 2019 Global Finals Day 2 sponsored by Vivo? The energy at the tournament is unbelievable, and the matches have been even more intense. If you can't be in Berlin, make sure to join us live for the final Day! https://t.co/bPTVSAIkAT pic.twitter.com/0tGIBsrDho— PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) July 27, 2019
15:13 (IST)
Wukong's music has amazing energy, and we knew he would be the perfect performer to #TeamUp with for the last day of the #PMCO Global Finals sponsored by Vivo! Will he inspire the teams to make the final push for victory? https://t.co/o6auaH77eK pic.twitter.com/XK6DjCK49a— PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) July 28, 2019
15:08 (IST)
#PMCO Global Finals Day 1, sponsored by Vivo, was off the charts! Alan Walker live, intense battles, crazy upsets, and the show match with the #TeamUp stars! Check out the highlights, then watch the full stream: https://t.co/O52BcibiYI pic.twitter.com/WwGRw3STH4— PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) July 26, 2019
15:06 (IST)
Standings as of Day 2
15:05 (IST)
Here is the link for the English audience
15:02 (IST)
Here is the link for the Hindi audience
14:57 (IST)
Day 3 Schedule is as follows
15:50 : Sanhok
16:50 : Erangel
17:50 : Miramar
19:30 : Erangel
20:30 : Vikendi
21:30 : Erangel
Finally the tournament has concluded and Top Esports have walked away with the biggest prize in mobile esports history.
On Day 2, we saw some amazing gameplay from all the teams participating in the Spring Split finals of the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) 2019. Through the day, 16 teams battled it out against each other in six different games to gain the maximum points they can accumulate. At the end of this global tournament, the winning team will be taking away a prize of $180,000.
The games were played on Sanhok, Miramar, Vikendi, and thrice on Erangel. Even though winning the match or getting a 'Chicken Dinner' gives the most points, other parameters including damage, kills, and revives also contribute to the final score. At the end of the tournament, the team with the most points will be crowned as the winner.
Team Soul from India managed to score a Chicken Dinner in the tenth round on Erangel. X-Quest from China, who were leading on Day 1, remain at the top on Day 2 as well. Here are the standings as of Day 2.
For full coverage on Day 1 of PMCO Click here
For full coverage on Day 2 of PMCO Click here
Day 3 will be the final day of the tournament and will also have a total of six matches in the same format as Day 2. Here's hoping that TEAM SOUL can make India proud and take home the biggest price in mobile esports history.
