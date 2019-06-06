Friday, June 07, 2019Back to
PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019: Delhi to be the battle ground for regional championships finals

16 teams have qualified to the finals of PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 regional championship.

tech2 News StaffJun 07, 2019 01:51:53 IST

Tencent Games announced its PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 (PMCO) tournament in last month. Vivo announced that it will be sponsoring the event and it raised the total prize pool from $2 million to $2.5 million (Rs 17.3 crores approx), along with supplying phones to be used during the tournament.

After two weeks of constant competition between different teams, 16 teams have qualified to the finals. The upcoming regional finals will now be held in Thyagraj Stadium in New Delhi from 14 to 15 June.

The winning team will get a chance to represent their country in the PMCO Global Spring Split Finals in Berlin, Germany in July. The company witnessed 32 teams playing against each other in the global esports tournament.

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019: Delhi to be the battle ground for regional championships finals

Speaking about the team rankings, The Brawlers has managed to stay on the top of the list with 382 points, Team Insidious stands at the second position with 331 points followed by Hydra, SOUL and ORB.

The first PUBG Mobile Championship was held last year that saw huge participation from all over the country. The pool prize of that tournament was Rs 50,00,000. The PUBG fever is increasing with each day and PUBG is now one of the world's most popular mobile game.

