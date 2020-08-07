FP Trending

PUBG Mobile has confirmed the release of the redesigned Erangel 2.0 map. The much-anticipated map has been made available in the 1.0 Beta update.

PUBG announced the arrival of the revamped Erangel map in the upcoming update of PUBG via their discord server. Currently, the Beta version is accessible for Android users only.

Gamers can enjoy the map by downloading the APK file of the Beta version. It is available for play from 6 August. You can test and give feedback about the game as well.

To play Erangel 2.0, one has to download the APK file and then go to the File Manager of the Android phone and select the downloaded file. Once this is done, the installation begins. However, beginning the game from the usual account would not help, so one has to log in through the guest account.

Players were expecting the launch of Erangel 2.0 for quite some time now. The recent leak of the PUBG Mobile 1.0.0 update poster on Google Play Store hyped the probability as it had the map in the background.

Announced first in 2019 at the PUBG Mobile Club Open Spring global finals, the revamped map will see more number of bridges and rivers. The northern region will also have a snow-capped mountain.

Apart from upgraded graphics, the new map will see some changes in building structures and new elements like wooden barricades and abandoned tanks.

PUBG Mobile has recently revealed that the new Ancient Secret Mode will now be available in the Battle Royale game. Players can enjoy the gameplay from the Mode Selection tab in the main menu. They will have to defeat a secret boss challenge in order to bag several awards.