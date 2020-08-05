FP Trending

PUBG Mobile has revealed that the new Ancient Secret Mode will now be available in the Battle Royale game. Another exciting feature of the update is the new Team Gun Game mode.

Players of the mobile game can enjoy the gameplay from the Mode Selection tab in the main menu. A new Boss battle will also come along with the mode. According to the tweet by PUBG mobile, gamers will have to defeat a secret boss challenge in order to bag several awards.

Can you defeat the Secret Boss Challenge? ⚔️ The Ancient Secret has arrived! 👉 https://t.co/hZqnJobtQz pic.twitter.com/PzCfVlofH1 — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) August 4, 2020

According to The Mobile Indian, the boss challenge is placed in a sealed room on the second floor of the building. While every game begins at the ground-level, the massive structure begins to float in the air after that. A brand new Ancient Slate puzzle will be also available with the mode.

The Ancient Secret Mode features a two-storey building called the 'Ancient Secret' situated on the maps Miramar and Erangel. On the other hand, the Team Gun Game features a four versus four gameplay. Gamers will begin play with starting weapons that can be modified as game advances. The final weapon is the pan, and the team that achieves the same will enjoy the ultimate gift - the chicken dinner. This mode will be available on every weekend, starting from Friday to Sunday.

Along with the new maps, PUBG Mobile has also launched several themed outfits (https://tech.hindustantimes.com/gaming/news/pubg-mobile-rolls-out-ancient-secret-mode-team-gun-game-71596535211340.html) with the content update. Now players can gear up in the new Golden Pharaoh X-Suit Outfit. Some of the other suits are the Mummy costumes, Warrior of Ra, Warrior of Nut and the Underworld Guide.

These outfits can be upgraded up to six levels, which is a first-time occurrence. Users can unlock many benefits as well, like exclusive entry emotes, outfit appearance upgrade, outfit-exclusive lobby emotes, item sharing; teammate interaction emotes, and spawn island and kill announcement special effects.