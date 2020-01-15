tech2 News Staff

Announced first during the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) 2019 Spring global finals in Berlin, the release of Erangel 2.0 wasn’t given a timeline. A short video only showed some of the locations that were being given visual upgrades and that was all. However, it looks like Tencent is preparing to launch the map update soon.

Popular PUBG Mobile YouTuber Wynnsanity uploaded a video talking about a leaked teaser video of the Erangel 2.0 update. The video debuted in the Chinese version of the mobile game that’s called Game for Peace. Wynnsanity also gave us a peek into the new Erangel map and then proceeded to discuss the video.

According to the leaked screenshot of the new map, Erangel is receiving updates across the landscape with more bridges and rivers. Earlier, the map included two islands but now it looks like most of the edges are going to be surrounded by a landmass. There’s a river running in between the mainland now whereas the northern region has a snow-capped mountain.

Coming to the teaser video, it suggests that PUBG Mobile will be entering the territory of allowing players to pick character classes before heading out into battle. Every class seems to have some special ability, including a grappling hook to tether to buildings or structures to quickly traverse around the map. We also saw one player shoot a dart towards a knocked out teammate that revived them back in action.

All these players had a different logo on their shoulders that probably depicts their classes. There was one player who deployed a portable shield in the middle of the road that was used to take cover from enemy gunfire.

Towards the end, Wynnsanity also showed more locations that were being revamped including Prison, Quarry, Pochinki, Mylta Power, Military Base, etc. It isn’t clear whether the new class system, if it exists, will be added as a separate mode or into the classic mode, the former being more likely. There's no word about when the update is going to be rolled out but since the trailer has already landed in China, we can expect more news about it in the coming months.

