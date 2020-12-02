Wednesday, December 02, 2020Back to
PUBG Corp and Krafton Inc merge to into a single entity to form PUBG Studio

PUBG Studio will continue to develop and support both PUBG and PUBG Mobile moving forward.


tech2 News StaffDec 02, 2020 18:55:23 IST

PUBG Corp and Krafton Inc have announced that the two have merged into a single entity. The company will now be called PUBG Studio. So far, PUBG Corp was a subsidiary studio under Krafton, now, however, it will be fully under the umbrella of Krafton. As per Krafton's press release, the PUBG Studio will continue to develop and support Mobile version moving forward.

Karfton Inc's press release also confirms that PUBG Studio will continue to develop and support both PUBG and PUBG Mobile moving forward. Additionally, it mentions that PUBG Studio will pursue ways to expand the IP of PUBG through avenues such as esports and the entertainment business.

Krafton Inc has also announced that its two other subsidiary studios – Pnix Inc and Delusion Studio Inc – have consolidated into a new mobile games studio called RisingWings Inc.

PUBG Mobile

Currently, PUBG Corp is also working on bringing back the mobile version of the game in the Indian market, where it was banned in August this year.

On 12 November, PUBG Corp revealed its plans to launch a new mobile game in India called 'PUBG Mobile India'. PUBG Corp has also said that it will be investing $100 million in the Indian gaming industry. While the release date for the game is yet to be officially announced, PUBG Corp has been repeatedly teasing the game.

The company also set up its India subsidiary and on 21 November, it was registered with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs with a paid-up investment of Rs 5 lakh. The company has been registered in Bengaluru.

PUBG Corp is expected to initially launch the PUBG Mobile India app for Android users, eventually rolling it out on iOS as well.

Recently, PUBG Corporation also launched a website dedicated to the PUBG Mobile India game. The website currently only teases the game's arrival in India and links back to PUBG Mobile India's social media channels. The company has also released various small teaser videos for all gamers "missing the chicken dinner".

