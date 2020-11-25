tech2 News Staff

Two weeks ago, PUBG Corporation announced PUBG Mobile's return to India. The company had revealed its plans for a new mobile game called 'PUBG Mobile India'. At that time, PUBG Corp also said that it will be investing $100 million in the Indian gaming industry. While the release date for the game is yet to be officially announced, PUBG Corp has been repeatedly teasing the game. Meanwhile, various speculations are making it to the internet ahead of the anticipated release.

In line with the plans PUBG Corp announced a few weeks ago, the company has set up its India subsidiary and on 21 November, it was registered with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs with a paid-up investment of Rs 5 lakh. The company has been registered in Bengaluru.

PUBG Corp is also expected initially launch the PUBG Mobile India app for Android users, eventually rolling it out on iOS as well.

Sean (Hyunil) Sohn (head of Corporate Development at Krafton/PUBG Corp) and Kuma Krishnan Iyer have been appointed as the two directors of PUBG Mobile India, according to a post by @LiquipediaMemphiz on Instagram.

Recently, PUBG Corporation also launched a website dedicated to the PUBG Mobile India game. The website currently only teases the game's arrival in India and links back to PUBG Mobile India's social media channels. The company has also released various small teaser videos for all gamers "missing the chicken dinner".

On 12 November, PUBG Corporation announced PUBG Mobile's return to India in the form of a new mobile game called PUBG Mobile India. In August, the Indian government banned PUBG and 117 other Chinese apps in the country for 'stealing, transmitting users' data to servers outside India.

This time, PUBG Corp assures that in order to maintain privacy and security of players in India, it will conduct "regular audits and verifications on the storage systems holding Indian users’ personally identifiable information to reinforce security and ensure that their data is safely managed."

PUBG Corp also says that in the new PUBG Mobile India game, in-game content will be improved and tailored to reflect local needs. Several aspects of the game will also be customised for local gamers, for instance, the game will now be "set in a virtual simulation training ground, new characters automatically starting clothed, and green hit effects to reflect the virtual nature of the game."

The new PUBG Mobile India game will also include a feature that places restrictions on game time to promote healthy gameplay habits.

PUBG Corp will also be establishing an India subsidiary and will hire over 100 employees specialising in business, esports, and game development. In addition to that, PUBG Corp says it will look to "actively collaborate and leverage local businesses to strengthen its gaming service."