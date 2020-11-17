tech2 News Staff

Last week, PUBG Corporation announced PUBG Mobile's return to India. The company says that it is preparing to launch 'PUBG Mobile India', a new game created specifically for the Indian market. PUBG Corp also said that it will be investing $100 million in the Indian gaming industry. Ever since the announcement was made, PUBG Mobile fans in India have been holding their breath to know when the game will finally be released. While there is still no confirmation on the same, several developments suggest that the launch can be expected sometime soon.

For one, PUBG Corporation has launched a website dedicated to the PUBG Mobile India game. The website currently only teases the game's arrival in India and links back to PUBG Mobile India's social media channels.

Recently, PUBG Corp also released three small teaser videos for all gamers "missing the chicken dinner".

Another report by Talkesport claims that pre-registration for the new PUBG Mobile India game is now open on the TapTap store for both iOS and Android users. You have to be a member of the TapTap community to pre-register for PUBG Mobile India. For the uninitiated, TapTap is mobile game sharing community.

On 12 November, PUBG Corporation announced PUBG Mobile's return to India in the form of a new mobile game called PUBG Mobile India. In August, the Indian government banned PUBG and 117 other Chinese apps in the country for 'stealing, transmitting users' data to servers outside India.

This time, PUBG Corp assures that in order to maintain privacy and security of players in India, it will conduct "regular audits and verifications on the storage systems holding Indian users’ personally identifiable information to reinforce security and ensure that their data is safely managed."

PUBG Corp also says that in the new PUBG Mobile India game, in-game content will be improved and tailored to reflect local needs. Several aspects of the game will also be customised for local gamers, for instance, the game will now be "set in a virtual simulation training ground, new characters automatically starting clothed, and green hit effects to reflect the virtual nature of the game."

The new PUBG Mobile India game will also include a feature that places restrictions on game time to promote healthy gameplay habits.

PUBG Corp will also be establishing an India subsidiary and will hire over 100 employees specialising in business, esports, and game development. In addition to that, PUBG Corp says it will look to "actively collaborate and leverage local businesses to strengthen its gaming service."