PS5 loading time comparison against the PS4 Pro reportedly revealed by Sony

The demo showed PlayStation exclusive Marvel’s Spider-man running without any loading screen

tech2 News StaffMay 21, 2019 18:01:25 IST

Sony’s upcoming successor to the PlayStation 4 was reportedly going to take performance to the next level. And now, it looks like we have some visual confirmation.

PS5 loading time comparison against the PS4 Pro reportedly revealed by Sony

PlayStation 4 Pro console.

At a Sony corporate strategy meeting, loading times between the ‘next-gen console’ and PlayStation 4 Pro was demonstrated. Wall Street Journal’s Takashi Mochizuki recorded a video of the demo that showed the loading times of Marvel’s Spider-man, a PlayStation exclusive game. While it took 8.1 seconds for the game to load on the PS4 Pro, the game loaded in 0.8 seconds on the under-development console.

This massive jump in performance is because of the use of Solid State Drives (SSDs) for storage instead of the slower Hard Disk Drives (HDDs) that have been traditionally used on the existing consoles.

The demonstration confirms Wired’s interview of PS5 lead architect Mark Cerny where Sony officially revealed some specifications and features about the ‘next-gen console’. In the interview, a similar demo was shown that involved Marvel’s Spider-man.

With the release of AMD’s Q1 financial report, it slipped up that the next PlayStation console will be coming out in 2020. Takashi Mochizuki had also tweeted in April, 2019 that the console will most likely be coming in May 2020 or later.

Sony isn’t participating at the E3 gaming expo this year, a first in its 24 year history of attending the annual gaming show. So, an official announcement of the PS5 or PlayStation 5 will probably come later.

