tech2 News Staff

Nintendo has released two new Pokémon games on Facebook Gaming – Pokémon Tower Battle and Pokémon Medallion Battle. Both games are exclusive to the platform under the Instant Games tab.

The first one, as reported by The Verge, Pokémon Tower Battle is similar to Tetris where you have to build a stable tower with another player with Pokémon. Random Pokémon will keep appearing at every turn which you can drag horizontally and rotate before dropping them on the platform below. You need to ensure that your Pokémon doesn’t fall over the bottom platform. The one who does will lose. You can either play with your friends or leave it to random matchmaking with players all over the world.

Coming to Pokémon Medallion Battle, it’s a card-based battle game that will require some strategy. You will be collecting Pokémon as medallions and levelling them up as you play. Additionally, you will be playing to win gym badges and filling your Pokédex. The game is currently only available in the Philippines and there’s no news on its global release.

Facebook has been investing more money and pushing out more products under its gaming section. It launched Facebook Gaming to take on streaming giant Twitch and recently it acquired cloud gaming service PlayGiga, indicating an entry into cloud gaming. Getting exclusives on its platform does show that the social media giant is sort of serious about it, however, these are still casual games and it needs to have more compelling titles as exclusives to convince gamers to join the platform.

Apart from that, it’s Facebook we are talking about here which has a terrible track record of handling user data over the years. That’s the biggest hurdle the company has to tackle and overcome.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.