Targeting livestreamers and avid gamers, Facebook back in January launched a cohesive pilot program for streaming games on its platform.

Having gathered feedback from streamers, it will now introduce more ways for them to find an audience and also announce a new program for those who are new to the platform. This will happen later this month, most likely at E3 2018, an annual gaming expo.

Called the 'Level Up' program, Facebook will now provide information and tools to creators who are beginning to build their own community on the platform and monetising their work.

Talking about the key elements of the Level One program, Facebook in a blog post said livestreamers can earn money through a fan support feature it calls 'Facebook Stars'. This sounds like fancy new terminology, but it was already a part of its pilot program that was launched in January. This will let fans support their favorite gaming creators by purchasing and sending virtual goods during livestreams.

Members who enroll for of the Level Up program will also receive early access to new features, key tips and practices from established gaming creators and customised access to Facebook support for troubleshooting and bug reporting. Facebook does have a few rules and regulations in place to be eligible for the program, so you might want to go through them first, if you're interested.

Apart from introducing the Level Up program which is geared towards creators, Facebook is also working on developing a video destination for all current ongoing gaming livestreams. What's more, Facebook will also very soon host esports competitions on the platform, something it deems necessary for building a gaming ecosystem.

Facebook is expected to showcase more on what it has in mind for gamers and creators at E3 next week, but we can now safely say that it is planning to give recognised platforms like Twitch and YouTube a run for their money.